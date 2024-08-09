You Probably Missed Blake Lively's Sister's 'It Ends With Us' Cameo
The following story contains minor spoilers for It Ends With Us, in theaters now.
As a sister myself, I love seeing the bond between Blake Lively and Robyn Lively. The sisters and best friends have taken plenty of trips together, and now they're finally starred in a movie together! At the beginning of It Ends With Us, we see Blake Lively's Lily Bloom return to her hometown of Plethora, Maine for her father's funeral.
Does It Ends With Us have any cameos?
Lily's mother wants her to deliver a eulogy at the funeral, but after watching him hit her mother as a teenager, Lily can't come up with anything to say about him. And in the crowd of friends and family members attending the service, for a brief moment you can see Robyn Lively (she's credited on IMDb as "Ms. Byland").
This cameo from the Teen Witch and Cobra Kai star (who's married to High School Musical's Bart Johnson. Small world!!) shouldn't come as a surprise — Blake Lively revealed to Brit + Co that moments with her family are "all over" the movie.
"I took the relationships with my mother and my sisters, or my children, and my feelings and I mean, it's all over this film," she says. "Moments we've had together, things we've said to each other. And I think that's why I feel so proud and it, and it's so personal me."
Does Colleen Hoover have a cameo in the It Ends With Us movie?
This is the only moment from the film that I saw Blake Lively's sister, but it's not the only cameo! Justin Baldoni's wife Emily Baldoni, and their kids Maiya and Maxwell appear in the film. And during Alyssa's (Jenny Slate) birthday party, you can also see author Colleen Hoover sipping a drink with friends.
"It was a tough day," the Verity author tells E! News. "All I did was stand there and pretend to be talking in a party scene, but just know that took like 12 hours to film. It was insane...I don't know how actors do it. After doing one day of pretending to act—it’s one of the hardest jobs in the world.”
While Colleen Hoover wrote the book and had a guest appearance, and Justin Baldoni both starred and directed, Blake Lively pulled double duty as star and producer. And based on a recent interview with Justin Baldoni, it looks like the Blake Brown Beauty founder could direct It Starts With Us if adapted.
"I think that there are better people [to direct] that one," he told Entertainment Tonight at the August 6 NYC premiere. "I think Blake Lively's ready to direct, that's what I think."
