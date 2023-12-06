These Are The Fast Food Joints That’ll Be Open On Christmas This Year
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
This year, we’re honoring the fact that Christmas looks a little bit different for everyone. Whether you have an entire feast planned, or are just happy to fly solo for the holiday, there’s always a chance that you may need an easy snack or meal to tie you over between the chaos – plus, missing out on your daily Starbucks fix due to store closures is just no fun!
That’s where fast food places can come in real handy. But what restaurants are even open on Christmas this year? Turns out, some of our absolute favorites will be closed. When you're not celebrating with the fam and just need your drive-thru order, we've got you covered.
Ahead, a comprehensive list of fast food holiday hours that’ll help you navigate your last-minute holiday mealtimes – or in some cases, the main course!
Fast Food Restaurants Open On Christmas
Photo by Samuel Figueroa / PEXELS
Fast food holiday hours can be unpredictable, and largely depend on different restaurant’s needs and customer demand. Of course, these factors can change depending on where you live, too. Based on the information available, these are the places that will be open for Christmas 2023:
- Boston Market
- Burger King
- Denny’s
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’
- Hardee’s
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
Fast Food Restaurants Partially Open On Christmas
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
As we noted, fast food holiday hours can really vary. A lot of chains are franchised as well, meaning the owners and/or staff have a say in holiday working hours. These are the restaurants that will likely be open during limited hours on Christmas this year:
- Burger King
- Domino's
- Jersey Mike’s
- Panera Bread
- Sonic
Fast Food Restaurants Closed On Christmas
Image via Chick-fil-A
We’re pretty sad to report that some of our most favorite fast food joints will be closed entirely on Christmas 2023. If you’re craving any of these places (like a juicy chicken sammie or a cheesy to-go pizza), consider chowing down somewhere else:
- Arby's
- Auntie Anne's
- Bojangles
- CAVA
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- Cracker Barrel
- In-N-Out
- Jack in the Box
- Krispy Kreme
- Papa John’s
- Popeyes
- Qdoba
- Raising Cane's
- Subway
- Taco Bell
Lead photo by Alena Shekhovtcova / PEXELS.
This post has been updated.
