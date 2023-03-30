14 Jelly Shoes To Stroll In Stylishly All Season Long
As I began my spring cleaning, my closet became a dismal sight to see. Following several months of 5pm sunsets and constant snow showers in the northeast, I noticed hints of winter weather seeping into my clothing choices. My fashion color palette consisted of various shades of black, gray, and white, proving that it was time for a much-needed refresh.
Thankfully, a colorful fashion accessory from the past made a recent comeback. Gaining popularity in the ‘80s and ’90s, jelly sandals are having their moment in the sun once again. Present in several spring/summer runway shows and on the feet of popular celebrities, jelly shoes have proven that they are a fun option for anyone looking to add some zest to their wardrobe as the weather warms up.
Lean into this nostalgic trend with our favorite picks and refreshed styles that are available in virtually every color of the rainbow.
Image via Melissa
Melissa Possession Sandal ($69)
Melissa is the jelly shoe OG, holding down the market since 1979 via their fan-favorite Possession Sandal. Featuring a basket-weave toe and adjustable ankle strap, this plastic shoe is perfect for anyone in search of a starter pair of jellies.
Image via Free People
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platforms ($158)
A playful nod to the classic jelly, Free People pulled inspiration from the traditional woven-strap fisherman-style weave with their rubber-bottom platform sandals. However, instead of a completely plastic construction, Free People used leather for the upper weave of this shoe to improve comfort.
Image via Steve Madden
Steve Madden Echo Sandals ($80)
Described by Steve Madden as “easy, rugged, and cute,” their Echo sandals are just that. A lugged sole adds height and cushioned comfort for all-day wear.
Image via Django & Juliette
Django & Juliette Skytles ($140)
Deliciously different, Django & Juliette’s healed sandals are a wearable rainbow. Express your creative side in these sandals, complete with multi-colored vinyl straps and a confetti block heel – a true party for your feet!
Image via Prada
Prada Foam Rubber Sandals ($850)
Prada’s high-fashion take on the classic jelly sandal makes for a contemporary approach to a timeless silhouette. Their chunky sandals are a splurge, but one that will garner countless compliments.
Image via ASOS
ASOS London Rebel Jelly Heeled Shoes ($50)
These shoes are giving Polly Pocket, clearly meaning that I need them, immediately. Flecked with glitter, these sandals are both adorable and affordable; I can’t wait to wear them all summer long.
Image via Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum ($45)
Jeffrey Campbell took a modern approach to their jelly sandal design, and they’re a no-brainer purchase for the woman on-the-go. With a square toe, block heel, and cross-band straps, these slip-on jellies can be worn from the beach to a night on the town and beyond.
Image via Kate Spade
Kate Spade Tie The Knot Slide Sandals ($98)
Kate Spade’s plastic slides are just so dang cute. A see-through sole shows off the structure of the sandal, and the three-dimensional bow on top shows off what a gift to your closet they’ll be.
Image via Melissa
Melissa Franny Platform ($99)
The jelly shoe connoisseur does it again with their Franny Platform; a monochromatic sandal that’s half transparent and half opaque. The seamless construction of this shoe includes a secure back strap and zig-zag toe strap. Not to mention, every color is an immediate yes from me.
Image via Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Slide ($60)
Warm-weather shoes should be easy to wear, and these slides from Sam Edelman are no exception. Slip on and slip off these flat sandals, featuring the same classic upper design as the brand’s entire slide collection.
Image via Lemon Jelly
Lemon Jelly Sunny Sandals ($65)
Lemon Jelly’s Sunny platforms are waterproof, vegan, and weigh in at a mere 280 grams per pair making them a great, lightweight spring + summer shoe.
Image via Camper
Camper Kobarah ($155)
Camper’s Kobarah heels look like something out of a cartoon in the best way possible. Giving the appearance of a cloud for your feet, these are the kind of shoes that will have strangers approaching you to ask where you got them.
Image via Los Angelos Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel Classic Jelly Sandal ($45)
Made in the USA, under $50, and made in 8 different colors… I can’t think of any reason not to get these sandals.
Image via Nordstrom
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal ($188)
Air maxes meet fashion slides in these bubble jellies from Tory Burch. Available in a variety of color pairings, you’ll be the envy of the pool deck this year when you add these sandals to your summer arsenal.
Tag us with your favorite jelly shoes on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion inspiration!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Django & Juliette