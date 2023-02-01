The Nike x Tiffany & Co. Sneaker Is Like Bling For Your Feet
It's no secret that athleisure has taken over the fashion industry. With everything from matching sweat sets to sneakers with dresses (a personal fave), adding laidback details to an outfit can provide some major contrast and keep you comfy and trend-forward at the same time. We are big on sneakers, and we've got our eye on the latest (and quite unexpected) drop: The Nike and Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1s.
The jewelry company is expanding beyond engagement rings to include footwear, and while diamonds might be a girl's best friend, these sneakers are about to be a commuter's best friend. Keep reading for everything you need to know, and check back here for more info when they're released.
\u201cA legendary pair, indeed. Discover more: https://t.co/9luq0ydt1d #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo\u201d— Tiffany & Co. (@Tiffany & Co.) 1675185377
The collab was teased on January 29, and after posting the full shoe on January 31, we can finally see the full design! The sneaker comes with the signature Nike checkmark in iconic Tiffany blue, which stands out against the black material of the sneaker. We don't have an official price yet but fan sites are expecting them to come in at around $400. Officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837, the shoe will be released on March 7.
You can sign up for updates and check out more about the shoes here.
\u201cWhen they said \u201cjust do it,\u201d we listened. Discover more: https://t.co/8FKzDD0r8Z #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo\u201d— Tiffany & Co. (@Tiffany & Co.) 1675174519
We don't know much about the full collab but Tiffany & Co did tweet that "When they said 'just do it,' we listened," featuring images of other athletic gear and sterling silver shoe accessories such as an engraved whistle with a signature Nike check, a shoe horn, and a shoe brush. We're excited to see the whole collection and will continue to update as we learn more.
Check out our email newsletter for the latest fashion and shopping stories, and let us know what you think about the Nike and Tiffany & Co sneaker collab on Twitter.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!