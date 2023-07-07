According To Blind Items, Selena Gomez *Might* Be Dating Rising A-Lister Jeremy Allen White
If you, like me, have been ferociously scouring the corners of the internet searching for any and every reason to believe that Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are *not* dating, I sincerely hate to break this news to you. All the rumors are (maybe) true, girl.
(Alexa, play "That Should Be Me" by Justin Bieber)
We’ve gotten devastating word via an anonymous submission to the (often) historically accurate blind outlet, DeuxMoi, that the two – vaguely described as “a recently separated Golden Globe winner” and an “A-list singer/actress” – have “been in touch” ever since meeting at a Vanity Fair cover shoot. Again, this fresh, hot goss hasn’t yet been proven as legit, so take it with a grain of salt. On the other hand, it hasn’t exactly been proven wrong, hence us playing along with the rumors.
The info is a tad believable though, considering Allen’s painstakingly recent separation and subsequent divorce with actress Addison Timlin. Whether it was due to The Bear star’s intensive filming schedule or alleged cheating hijinks on both ends, we *do* know Allen has officially and publicly ditched the wedding ring.
Selena has also been comically vocal about her single-ness in past months, suggesting that she might just be ready for the casual dating life like DeuxMoi wants us to believe. Just today, the Haim sisters posted on Instagram about "single summer," featuring pictures with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. But until this tea is actually tea, we’ll be fantasizing about being the one that's saying “Yes, chef.” 🫠
Sign up for our newsletter for more celeb news!
Header photo by Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
- ‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott on the New Home Decor Tool You Need to Know About ›
- Moments From The Golden Globes That Made Our Jaws Drop ›
- The Best Summer TV Shows To Add To Your 2023 Watchlist ›
- These Were The Best TV Shows Of 2022 ›
- Every Celebrity Breakup That's Left Us Heartbroken In 2023 ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.