Harrison Ford & Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On Returning For Taylor Sheridan's '1944'

Taylor Sheridan's 1944 is on its way, and just about everyone involved in 1923 wants a spot on the cast list. Both Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Dutton) and Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater) say they'd be more than happy to be aged up, as did Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton). But actress Julia Schlaepfer (Alex Dutton) has a whole new plan for her character, who died in the season finale: she wants to come back as a ghost!

Julia Schlaepfer wants Alex to come back in a '1923' sequel as a ghost.

During an FYC Emmy event for 1923 on Sunday May 4, Julia Schlaepfer told The Hollywood Reporter“I know Brandon was lobbying for me to be a ghost,” she adds now. “I’d be an Alex ghost, for sure.”

"I would love if we did a sort of spinoff where Alexandra’s ghost is there and Spencer’s just completely lost his mind," Brandon told THR after the finale. "He’s dancing with her, talking to himself. I think that would be really interesting, it would be a character study on grief."

I'd love to see that, as well as any flashback involving Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play Jacob and Cara Dutton. “I’m still alive,” Harrison says of his character, who would be nearing 100 by the end of World War II. If Taylor Sheridan "asks nice," the Star Wars actor would consider coming back for a flashback or something similar, but “I have no idea what his plans are.”

The end of 1923 saw Spencer set off on a variety of adventures, and never quite get over Alex's death before passing himself in 1969, while Cara's left to cradle his newborn baby before the credits roll.

“I love the fact that the future of Yellowstone is left in this tiny baby, in the arms of two older people, grandparents age. I thought that was a very interesting concept,” Helen said, admitting she thought "I was going to die so I was quite surprised I was still alive at the end of the show.”