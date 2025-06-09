Whoa, Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Is Officially Dismissed

The It Ends With Us legal battle is coming to an end — well, at least one portion. After Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, the actor issued a $400 million lawsuit of his own, and what started out as gossip of on-set drama morphed into a full-on legal battle. But on June 9, federal judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin's claim. Here's what that means.

Here's everything you need to know about Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissing Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively.

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's judge dismisses Justin's $400 million lawsuit. Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, as well as his defamation claim against the New York Times, which published a story in December 2024 claiming Justin Baldoni and his team had orchestrated a smear campaign against Blake Lively. "The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened," the judge's motion says (via ABC). "The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events." Justin can refile his claims until June 23, but his original claims no longer stand. "As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," Blake Lively's lawyers said in their own statement. "We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman had previous called Blake Lively's amended complaint, which stated she wasn't the only person uncomfortable on the It Ends With Us set, "underwhelming." "Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims," he told People, adding that Justin and his team "have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media." Meanwhile, Kevin Goldberg, Freedom Forum's Vice President and First Amendment expert, says Justin Baldoni's website, where he leaked messages of his own, could "backfire." "I think it's unusual and I'm not sure it's appropriate once you have already filed a defamation lawsuit," he told Forbes. "Legally speaking, it's not going to be, itself, relevant as evidence. It could be introduced in evidence but there's no need for it." And trying to win both the legal battle and an unscathed reputation may actually "backfire on Justin," Kevin says. "Is his reputation being restored? I'm not sure it is, in my mind."

What exactly did Justin Baldoni do to Blake Lively? Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and for allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign against her around the time It Ends With Us was released.

Why are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively fighting? According to rumors, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are taking some time apart from each other after Blake called Taylor a dragon. "I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Blake allegedly wrote. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you." A Page Six source claims that Taylor “can’t help but feel used” by Blake Lively, and that she “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” Some people are even speculating that's why Blake wasn't with Taylor at the 2025 Super Bowl.

What do you think about this Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively update? Either way, if Blake's lawsuit is still in motion, their trial will take place as scheduled in March 2026.