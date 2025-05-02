Blake Lively Admits Her 'It Ends With Us' Era Had "The Lowest Lows Of My Life"

Blake Lively's proving she's not afraid to speak her mind. After her feud with It Ends With Us feud with Justin Baldoni turned into a full-blown legal battle, the actress recently spoke at the TIME100 Gala about being "a woman who has a voice" when so many others don't. And she just opened up about "the lowest lows" of the last year.

Blake Lively stays positive for her kids, no matter what.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blake Lively admits, "It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year, and [my kids are] just my lifeline. No matter what day I'm having, I have to be Disneyland everyday for them."

"This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life," she continues. "I see so many woman around, afraid to speak — especially right now — afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I've been able to."

The actress and entrepreneur continued by saying she feels empowered by other women who have spoken up in the past. "It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls," she says. "It's a pretty simple thing."