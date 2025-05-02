The actress just spilled on her "intense" year.
Blake Lively Admits Her 'It Ends With Us' Era Had "The Lowest Lows Of My Life"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively's proving she's not afraid to speak her mind. After her feud with It Ends With Us feud with Justin Baldoni turned into a full-blown legal battle, the actress recently spoke at the TIME100 Gala about being "a woman who has a voice" when so many others don't. And she just opened up about "the lowest lows" of the last year.
Here's what Blake Lively had to say about her "intense year" of the It Ends With Us legal battle.
Blake Lively stays positive for her kids, no matter what.
On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blake Lively admits, "It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year, and [my kids are] just my lifeline. No matter what day I'm having, I have to be Disneyland everyday for them."
"This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life," she continues. "I see so many woman around, afraid to speak — especially right now — afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I've been able to."
The actress and entrepreneur continued by saying she feels empowered by other women who have spoken up in the past. "It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls," she says. "It's a pretty simple thing."
At the TIME100 Gala on April 24, Blake Lively went viral after admitting she has "so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."
"What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice, today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution, and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them — millions I will never know the name of — because every life, every act, big or small, affects another," she said.
Here's A Definitive Timeline Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Feud.