Hailey Bieber Just Broke Her Silence On Those "Crazy" Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber are one of our favorite celebrity couples (and parents!), but as some of the hottest celebs around, their relationship is always the subject of the rumor mill (unfortunately). In recent months, fans have been worried about their marriage amid Justin's recent behavior (like that viral video of him telling off paparazzi), and it turns out, Hailey Bieber's been tuned into the conversation because she just gave some insight into her life right now — and opened up about how she's dealing with all the rumors (spoiler alert: it's not great).

Hailey Bieber says it's "crazy" to constantly see commentary on her relationship.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Hailey Bieber explained the challenge surrounding giving birth to her and Justin's son Jack Blues in August 2024. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she says.

She also opened up about dealing with constant conversation about her relationship on the internet. “To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced' and 'They're this' and 'They're not happy': It is such a mindf—k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live.”

Justin also talked about their relationship in the interview, saying via email that “I've done a lot of dumb things in my life but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey.”

