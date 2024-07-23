Hailey Bieber Says Pregnancy Has Been “Super Emotional”
After confirming their breakup rumors were, in fact, only rumors, Justin and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on May 9, 2024 by announcing they're expecting! The couple has talked about wanting to start a family in the past, and I am so excited for this new chapter in their lives. A source tells People that Justin is so excited to help "raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby." And thanks to one of Hailey's recent Instagram posts, fans are thinking the couple is expecting a daughter. Check out Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement — and the photos — below!
How has Hailey Bieber's pregnancy been so far?
David Sims/W Magazine
Hailey Bieber revealed to W Magazine that her pregnancy was difficult in the beginning because while she "wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," she felt like she was hiding this important aspect of her life. "I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," she admits. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good.”
But like many other expectant mothers, Hailey's also getting adjusted to the idea that her life with Justin won't be the same after the baby comes. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me," she continues. "Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”
That's something every first-time mother has to come to terms with. But the good news is that, while this change is a huge one, it's not a bad one!
What is Hailey Bieber's baby name?
Hailey Bieber posted on Instagram on May 25, 2024 dressed in red — and a strawberry pimple patch & cherry blossom nails to boot. "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly," she captioned the post. Fans are taking this as a sign that Hailey and Justin are having a daughter!
"A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH," one user comments, while another agrees, "baby bieber is a girl 🥳🥳."
But Cosmopolitan also points out that this could tease their baby's name — and Blossom would be the cutest name EVER!
When did Hailey Bieber announce her pregnancy?
On May 9, the couple separately posted nearly identical Instagram carousels of what looks like a vow renewal ceremony. In the photos, which overlook the mountains and feature a super cute rope swing, Hailey can be seen cradling her baby bump while wearing the most beautiful white lacy gown.
Hailey Bieber once promised GQ Hype that when she did get pregnant, the internet would be the last to know. "I want kids so bad but I get scared," Hailey Bieber also told The Sunday Times. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
What have Justin and Hailey said about their pregnancy?
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
And TBH, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy just proves how in love Justin and Hailey are!! "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are," Hailey captioned an Instagram post celebrating Justin's 30th birthday. "love of my life, for life."
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC," Justin Bieber said on his own Instagram. "OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."
I literally cannot get enough of Justin and Hailey, and I can't wait to see what their growing family looks like over the next couple of years. Stay tuned for an official gender and baby name reveal (should they choose to share). I'm certain that this is gonna be one cute kid!
Check back here for the latest news on Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby, and read up on their full relationship timeline too!
Lead image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
This post has been updated.
