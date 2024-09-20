Hailey Bieber's Viral Rhode Pocket Blush Gives The Perfect Sun-Kissed Glow
I'm sure we've all seen how the actual IRL mother, Hailey Bieber, has been killing the game recently with all of her newest product launches. But the one everyone can't stop raving about? The Rhode Skin Pocket Blush.
I'm not usually quick to jump on a beauty trend or a brand new product release too quickly — I have sensitive skin and a picky nature, what can I say? However, the Pocket Blush was so hyped up and seemed pretty well-loved, so I bought it. Here's my full and honest review of Hailey's new favorite product!
About Rhode Pocket Blush
Rhode Skin
On their website, Rhode Skin describes the Pocket Blush as a "little blush for a little flush" once again, bringing back that rosy, flushed look that Hailey is so known for. In her own application, Mrs. Bieber applies the blush all over her cheeks, lips, eyes, and nose — it's the perfect all-over rosy look. Outside of the shade, it's also supposed to be a very dewy blush that doesn't leave your skin feeling too greasy or wet-looking.
My Review of Rhode Pocket Blush
Kayla Walden
I got the dark "toasted teddy" shade, mostly because that was the only one in stock (remember when I said there was a lot of hype?!), but also because I love a dark blush for the fall.
Upon first application I noticed how easily this blush glides onto the skin. You'd almost think it's liquid by how smoothly it applies. Once I started blending, I was super surprised at how pigmented it was — and how little you actually need for a sun-kissed look. Plus, it blends so buttery, and truly melts into the skin.
What I loved most was that it didn't seem wet or too dewy once it melted onto my skin — it almost left a matte finish, which I was obsessed with. I love a dewy look, but I hate looking too greasy or sweaty, so this was a 10/10 for me.
Rhode Skin
In regards to longevity, this blush essentially lasted most of the day. I only touched up once or twice, but never needed to fully re-apply, because most of the blush's residue stuck behind for the entirety of the day. I re-applied to my nose and eyes, because that's where it needed it the most, but on my cheeks, it definitely stayed. Another factor I loved about this shade, was the color was perfect for my pale skin, and looked incredibly flattering as a lipstick! I've often used it just on my lips to give me a "just bitten" look.
The Final Verdict of Rhode Pocket Blush
Kayla Walden
Overall, I think this blush really did the trick and delivered a flawless, rosy look that has definitely been my go-to on a daily basis. I've found myself, even on days where I don't want to wear makeup, throwing this on my cheeks, lips, and eyes for a natural, glowy look that adds just enough color to my skin. It seem Hailey's done it again, delivering a viral product that is indeed worth the hype. This blush will for sure be a staple in my everyday makeup routine now.
Shop Rhode Pocket Blush
Kayla Walden
Rhode Pocket Blush
You can shop the Rhode Pocket Blush on their website. Make sure to grab it while it's still in stock, because these babies sell out fast!
