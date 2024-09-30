Kate Winslet Spills On "Awkward" Truth Behind This Iconic 'Titanic' Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
- Kate Winslet revealed the tank from the final scenes of Titanic was only waist-deep, despite admitting director James Cameron wouldn't be happy with her spilling the beans.
- Instead of treading water, Leonardo DiCaprio, "I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down," the actress said.
- She also explained how the final half hour of the film is lopped because of how loud the water was while filming.
If you've been arguing that Jack could have fit on the door with Rose ever since Titanic premiered in 1998, then boy do I have an update for you. Turns out, Jack could have just stood up and walked to the life boats alongside everyone else because Kate Winslet just revealed the tank Leonardo Dicaprio and she filmed the infamous movie scene in was only waist-deep.
The scene in question comes near the end of the film, after the Titanic has hit the iceberg and a number of women and children have been evacuated onto the lifeboats. Jack and Rose (who stayed behind) are stranded in the ocean with nothing but a door to hold onto.
Speaking with Josh Horowitz during a92nd Street Y Q&A for her new movie Lee, The Holiday actress says, "well that was quite an awkward tank...because to burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time."
WHAT?! You're telling me after 25 years that Leo wasn't actually treading water? Yet another reason he deserved an Oscar. "Leo, I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down," she continues. "I shouldn't be saying anyways, [director James] Cameron's gonna be ringing me."
Since the tank was also an infinity take, "there was constant water rushing and you could hear the constant sound of water," she says. The final half hour or so is "entirely looped" because of how loud the sound of the water was.
Not only does this reframe the scene for viewers, but Winslet recalls it was actually pretty difficult to film with her costume. "First of all, I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible."
20th Century Studios/Paramount Pictures
This isn't the first Titanic tidbit she's given us this year. In July, she revealed she did both her own makeup and Leo's for the movie's most iconic scene at the bow of the ship.
"This was a nightmare, shooting this," she says. "Because Leo couldn't stop laughing and we had to reshoot this about four times because [Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were...Now, what you wouldn't know, in [my costume] I've got his makeup and brushes and sponge, and my makeup and brushes and sponge in the other side. And between takes I was basically redoing our makeup."
Kate Winslet, actress and makeup artist extraordinaire. TBH, if I'd trust anyone to do my makeup it's Kate!
What was your reaction when you found out the Titanic tank was waist-deep?! Let us know on Facebook and check out Kate Winslet Says Leonardo DiCaprio Always Answers When She Calls: “It’s Instant” for more news!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!