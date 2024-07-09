Kate Winslet Just Dropped A Major Secret About Titanic's Most Romantic Scene
Kate Winslet is the queen of giving us behind-the-scenes tidbits. Like how she still goes by the nickname Jack Black gave her during The Holiday, or how she did her Titanic audition with Matthew McConaughey instead of Leonardo DiCaprio (now THAT'S a movie I'd like to see). But Kate also just revealed the most romantic scene in Titanic features a major secret: she actually had makeup products stuffed inside her costume.
"See I look at [a Titanic scene] and I just see how much I couldn't breathe in that bl—dy corset," Kate Winslet tells Vanity Fair. "Oh now, this was a nightmare, shooting this. Because Leo couldn't stop laughing and we had to reshoot this about four times because [director James Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were."
Kate also reveals that the part of the ship Jack and Rose stand on was separate from the rest of the set. They had to climb up a ladder to reach their places, and it was so hard to get to that "hair and makeup couldn't reach us."
"Now, what you wouldn't know," Kate continues, "In [my costume] I've got his makeup and brushes and sponge, and my makeup and brushes and sponge in the other side. And between takes I was basically redoing our makeup."
WHAT?! Kate Winslet: actress and makeup artist extraordinaire. That shows just how much movie magic goes into making all our favorite films because I never would have known about those hidden makeup brushes otherwise — you can't even see their outline! All I have to say is I'd take Kate Winslet as my makeup artist any day.
