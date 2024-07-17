Kate Winslet's New Drama 'Lee' Will Be Your Favorite Fall Movie Of 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
"When I wanted to look away, I knew I couldn't." Those are the final words in the latest trailer for Kate Winslet's Lee, which follows the journey of WWII photographer Lee Miller. The movie places familiar faces like Kate Winslet and Andy Samberg in the middle of war-torn Europe, which at first glance, feels surprising. Their warmth, charm, and grace shine through gritty darkness of the trailer, making them feel slightly out of place — but to me, that makes the movie even more impactful. Because no one has a place in something as devastating as war. This is definitely one of my most-anticipated fall movies, and I can't wait to see it in theaters. Check out everything you need to know below.
What is the movie Lee about?
Lee follows photographer Lee Miller, who provided the world with some of its most iconic and unforgettable war photographs — including one of Lee in Hitler's private bathtub. The model-turned-war correspondent seeks to capture truth with empathy, but when a secret from her childhood comes to light, it costs her nearly everything.
When is the Lee movie release date?
Kimberley French/Vertical/Roadside Attractions
Lee is coming to theaters September 27, 2024.
Who's in the cast of Lee with Kate Winslet?
Kimberley French/Vertical/Roadside Attractions
In addition to Kate Winslet, Lee stars Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, Josh O'Connor, Alexander Skarsgård, Arinzé Kene, Vincent Colombe, Patrick Mille, Samuel Barnett, Zita Hanrot, and James Murray.
Lead image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
