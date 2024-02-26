"The Regime" Is Kate Winslet Like You've Never Seen Her
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing Kate Winslet can't do. Not only is she a wonderful philanthropist (she co-founded The Golden Hat Foundation in 2010, and works to change the way people on the autism spectrum are viewed), but she's also an incredible actress. She makes me cry in Titanic, makes me believe in love in The Holiday, and, of course, makes me want to have a best friend like Leonardo DiCaprio!
In her new series, The Regime, we get to see Kate Winslet like we've never seen her before: as the Chancellor of a fictional regime in Europe. This new TV show is snarky, steamy, and promises to be totally unexpected. Here's everything we know about Kate Winslet's The Regime, including the series' cast, how many episodes there will be, and when you can watch the full thing!
What is the plot of The Regime?
Image via Miya Mizuno/HBO
Max's new drama The Regime takes place within a fictional, contemporary European regime as it begins to fall apart. The limited series follows the relationships, secrets, and decisions that occur over the course of a single year. You can watch The Regime trailer here!
Where can I watch The Regime?
Image via Miya Mizuno/HBO
You can watch all six episodes of The Regime on HBO and Max. The episodes will drop at 9 PM EST on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Once you've finished watching (and re-watching) the full thing, check out our 40 Most-Anticipated Spring Movies of 2024!
Who's in The Regime cast?
Image via Miya Mizuno/HBO
In addition to Kate Winslet, we'll see Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. These are some amazing names that will work very well together. I'm especially excited to see Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant work together again after Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility in 1995!
You'll recognize Hugh Grant from Love, Actually and Wonka, and you might also know Martha Plimpton from The Goonies. Andrea Riseborough has starred in titles like Oblivion and Birdman opposite Emma Stone.
What is The Regime on HBO based on?
Image via Miya Mizuno/HBO
The Regime isn't necessarily based on any existing material. But like any good TV show, it's definitely an eye-opening look at the world around us — and might just get you thinking differently about politics and governments in general.
What else can I watch Kate Winslet in?
Image via Paramount Pictures
There are more than enough Kate Winslet movies to watch before you binge the entirety of The Regime! You can stream The Holiday on Netflix(trust me, it doesn't have to be Christmastime), while Sense and Sensibility is on MGM+ and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind is available to rent on Amazon Prime. Titanic is on Paramount+, but it's not the only movie she's done with Leonardo DiCaprio! They also co-starred in 2008's Revolutionary Road (which you can watch on Max).
What are you most looking forward to in The Regime? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Miya Mizuno/HBO
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!