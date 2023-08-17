The Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom House Drama Seemingly Never Ends — Here's What's Going On
Real estate is such a headache these days! For instance, Gen Z may never be able to buy homes. Many of us are stuck in an unending cycle of renting amidst crazy inflation with wages that have barely increased in the past decade. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are also dealing with their housing snafu, albeit a(nother) $15 million one. ATM, they’re trying to buy a house the current owner says he didn’t mean to sell, so if you like confusing drama, real estate and religion, buckle up, because this mess is as wild as it is (seemingly) random.
First off — what happened?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bought a $15 million home in Santa Barbara in July 2020, a month before welcoming their first child together, Daisy Dove.
Why is that a problem?
Carl Westcott, founder 1-800-Flowers and the 80-year-old seller of the home (this will be important later), had just had back surgery prior to the sale. He and his lawyers are now claiming that because of the painkillers he was on when he signed the papers to sell to the celeb duo, he wasn’t able to properly review the contract and “was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract. The contract that [Carl] signed to sell his home is therefore void or voidable,” per Yahoo.
This isn’t necessarily out-of-the-blue. Some days after signing, Carl emailed the company representing the sale and stated that he actually didn’t want to move, and then lawyers got involved. He filed a complaint in August 2020 and is now suing Katy and Orlando’s business manager.
Is there a "Real Housewives" connection?
Why yes there is! If this can be connected to Bravo, nothing is safe. You may recognize the last name Westcott, and for good reason. Carl’s daughter-in-law is Kameron Westcott, who appeared on seasons two through four of the now-defunct Real Housewives of Dallas. Who woulda thought?!
On August 9 — the same day the news of Carl’s lawsuit broke — Kameron shared on Instagram that Carl is battling Huntington’s disease, “which causes the progressive breakdown (degeneration) of nerve cells in the brain,” per the Mayo Clinic. The rare, inherited disease has “a wide impact on a person’s functional abilities and usually results in movement, thinking (cognitive), and psychiatric disorders.”
In her caption, Kameron wrote, “My incredible father-in-law Carl has been suffering Huntington’s disease in silence…Before Carl’s health continues to deteriorate I wanted to share some of our favorite happier memories with him and use his story, to share with you information on Huntington's and to bring light to this terrible disease!” and included several photos of Carl with her family.
OK, back to the house. What happens next?
A nonjury trial is scheduled for August 21, 2023, according to USA Today. It’s still unclear if Carl ever moved out or the stars ever moved in.
Wait, didn’t Katy Perry already battle an elderly person over a home?
Why yes she did! In 2014, Katy offered $14.5 million to purchase the sprawling Los Feliz convent-slash-estate belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, an order of nuns who had pooled their money to buy the swanky property in 1972 but had mostly vacated the property since they, well, went to meet Jesus. In 2011, the Archdiocese forced the five remaining nuns to move out against their will and then agreed to sell the property to Katy. (How it’s even possible for the archdiocese to force the nuns out of a home THEY purchased is beyond us.)
Apparently, the nuns looked the pop singer up, decided she was a bit of a sinner, and objected to the sale. In 2015, two of the remaining sisters had a meeting with Katy in which she (reportedly) tried to win them over with song, yes — a song, according to Insider. While the nuns found her “nice,” they decided that they wanted to sell the property to restaurateur Dana Hollister.
Dana moved in, intending to turn the place into a hotel, but was quickly sued by both Katy and the archdiocese, who claimed that the nuns didn’t have the right to negotiate their own sale. Dana paid rent so she could keep living on the property, and then um, the Vatican got involved. The freakin’ Vatican.
In 2017 a Los Angeles judge ruled that Katy had the right to purchase the place, but since the Catholic Church needs the pope’s approval for sales over a certain amount, they had to run it up the…whatever the Catholic version of a ladder is. Pope Francis declared that Katy couldn’t have the place until she figured out what to do about the active on-site chapel, like perhaps finding a replacement venue. Meanwhile, the singer successfully sued Dana for interfering in her purchase, and Dana later filed for bankruptcy.
In 2018 the two sisters who had been most active in the case, Catherine Rose Holzman and Rita Callanan, went with Dana to bankruptcy court, and 89-year-old Catherine Rose famously told the press, “Katy Perry, please stop.” Hours later, she collapsed and died in court.
She DIED?!
She fully, 100% died. We know — crazy. Sister Rita has since said that Katy has “blood on her hands.” No one has heard from Rita since summer 2019…
Meanwhile, Brian Holzman, nephew of the late Sister Catherine Rose, talked to RadarOnline about the present-day Westcott dispute, calling Katy Perry “a pretty evil woman. It sounds like she is at it again. She is who she is, and she’s going to do what she’s going to do. It’s all about money and greed!”
It’s unclear whether Katy ever even moved into the convent following the godly dispute.
We don't know about you, but it does seem rather odd that Katy is embroiled in yet another housing dispute with an elderly person. Coincidence? We can’t say. Just buy another $15 million home Katy. NBD.
