20 Non-Alcoholic Alternatives For Your Favorite Beverages
Sobriety is having a huge moment right now. More and more people are shifting their drinking habits towards more conscious, non-alcoholic alternatives, which is something we can totally get on board with.
Whether you’re leaning towards a healthier lifestyle, are cutting out alcohol out of your life entirely or are simply not in the mood to drink, we’ve rounded up a list of 20 non-alcoholic beverages that are just as flavorful as they are delicious.
If You’re Craving A Mocktail
Crisp & Crude (from $22/pack)
Indulge in a botanical cocktail and start your summer off right.
Superfrau Peach Mango (from $10/pack)
Get in your protein in with this delicious canned bevvy. Whether you're hitting the town or hitting the gym, this is the perfect drink for you.
droplet pretty bright (from $72/pack)
Take care of your bodyand mind with this fun (and flavorful) drink.
Avec Hibiscus & Pomegranate (from $36/pack)
There are so many fabulous mocktails you can make with this. Whether your guests are drinking alcohol or not, they'll definitely crave a sip of your Avec.
Parch Prickly Paloma ($40/pack)
Prickly pear is the best. We'll definitely indulge in this beverage all summer long.
Something To Lift Your Spirits
Manly Spirits Lilly Pilly Pink Zero ($45/bottle)
Who doesn't love a pink spirit? Jazz up all of your summer mocktails with this tasty addition.
Pentire Adrift ($19/bottle)
Pentire is like a tequila-adjacent, which we can totally vibe with.
Sobrii 0-Gin (from $14/bottle)
Grab this 0% ABV gin for the same flavor, minus the side effects. (AKA, no morning hangover!)
The Bitter Optimist Cali Amaro ($35/bottle)
We love botanicals-based beverages, and this one 100% makes the cut for our faves.
SEEDLIP GROVE 42 ($32/bottle)
This citrus non-alc spirit will delight all of your guests, from you MIL to your BFF.
For Wine Drinkers
Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot (from $40/bottle)
If you love wine but not the hangover, then this is the alternative for you. Rich and fruitful, you'll love this beverage.
Jøyus Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine ($27/bottle)
We love a good sparkling wine, and Jøyus is the perfect non-alc match.
ISH Non-alcoholic Wine, Sparkling Rosé ($25/bottle)
Take it from us — you need this in your bar cart, STAT.
PROXIES Red Ember ($150/pack)
If you love a rich red, this drink is your match made in heaven.
Surely Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc ($29/bottle)
Fulfill your white wine lust with Surely.
If Beer Has Your Heart
Karbach Free & Easy Non-Alcoholic IPA ($10/pack)
Yes, you can have a delicious 0.0% ABV beer — and Karbach has one of the best!
Partake Pale (from $30/pack)
Exchange your traditional pale ale for a delightful malt twist.
Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Beers (from $14/pack)
Athletic Brewing Co. has tons of unique non-alc beers, and you've gotta try them all.
GRUVI Non-Alcoholic Juicy IPA (from $32)
If you like a beer with a little citrus zest, try this substitute.
Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy (from $50/pack)
Grab a Hoplark for some good ol' relaxation.
