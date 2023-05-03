Alanis Morissette Is Giving Us Major Nostalgia As A Guest Judge On This Week’s ‘American Idol’
That’s right, American Idol fans. Singer-songwriter superstar Alanis Morissette (along with sensation Ed Sheeran) is joining the Idol family on May 7.
The pair will join Luke Bryan as one-off judges, subbing in for current judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as they travel overseas for their upcoming performances at King Charles III’s coronation.
ABC announced the news on May 1, sharing that Perry and Richie will still be checking into Idol with live updates from all of the festivities at Windsor Castle.
The first-time judges are joining Idol at a pretty intense time, since this week, America casts their votes for the top five contestants. Additionally, both guest judges will have performances of their own, with Morissette singing one of her many hits and Sheeran singing his latest single, “Boat.”
Morissette will also serve as a mentor for the remaining contenders, who will perform her songs live. Finalists will also team up with each other for duets of Sheeran’s biggest songs. The eight remaining contenders include Colin Stough, Haven Madison, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith.
In addition to joining the panel of judges, Sheeran is in the midst of a hotly contested copyright infringement trial surrounding his song “Thinking Out Loud,” which is accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing are being sued by three heirs of co-writer Ed Townsend.
We can’t wait to see how Morissette and Sheeran do as first-time judges, and see all of the amazing performances to come.
American Idol airs live on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. EST on ABC.
Header Image Courtesy of Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.