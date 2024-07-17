10 Most-Anticipated Reboots The Internet Can't Stop Talking About
There is something undeniably comforting about watching a good reboot. The story and characters are somewhat familiar, but the cast and updated aesthetic and costumes provide a thrilling, new experience at the same time! There are plenty of reboots, sequels, and spinoffs on the horizon, but thanks toHearts.co, we know the top-Googled reboots coming our way. Which ones are you excited for?
The Crow Reboot— In Theaters August 23, 2024
Lionsgate
The Crow is the most-anticipated reboot with an average of 74,049 monthly searches. The movie follows Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård), who seeks revenge — and the chance to sacrifice himself for love — after his soulmate Shelly Webster's (FKA twigs) past catches up with her and both Shelly and Eric are murdered.
Frasier Reboot — Season 2 On Paramount+ Soon
Paramount+
The Frasier reboot, which has an average of 72,339 monthly searches, follows Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, on his return to Boston. He takes a Harvard professorship and moves into a new apartment building in the hopes of reconnecting with his son Frederick.
Twisters Sequel — In Theaters July 19, 2024
Universal Pictures
The Twisters standalone sequel comes in at 68,266 average monthly searches. The movie follows former storm chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and viral chaser Tyler (Glen Powell), who set out to end the tornado devastation across Oklahoma — and survive the storms in the process.
Nosferatu Reboot — In Theaters December 25, 2024
Focus Features
This vampire reboot has an average of 64,504 monthly searches. Nosferatu follows a haunted young woman and the horrifying gothic vampire who's obsessed with haunting her. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Ellen Hutter, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin.
Blade Reboot — In Theaters November 7, 2025
Marvel Studios
The upcoming Blade reboot, starring Mia Goth and Mahershala Ali, has an average of 36,871 monthly searches on Google. The half-immortal vampire catcher has two missions: avenge his mom's death and make sure the world is rid of vampires forever.
The Office Reboot — On Peacock Soon
NBC
A spinoff of The Office is coming to Peacock, and based on the 27,126 average monthly searches, fans are excited! We know that the new show will follow a dying Midwestern newspaper, and stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.
Highlander Reboot — In Theaters Soon
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The Highlander reboot, which stars Henry Cavill, has an average of 25,872 monthly searches. The original time-jump movie follows a group of immortal people who hunt each other down in order to collect more power than anyone else.
King of the Hill Sequel — Coming To Hulu In 2025
FOX
The new King of the Hill revival comes in eighth place with 23,716 average monthly searches. The series will follow a grown-up Bobby, who works as a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas, Texas.
Speak No Evil Reboot — In Theaters September 13, 2024
Universal Pictures
The Speak No Evil reboot has a monthly average of 16,607 searches and stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy. The movie follows a beautifully dreamy holiday in the country that slowly turns into a nightmare.
Transformers One Prequel — In Theaters September 20, 2024
Paramount Pictures
On the heels of 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new Transformers movie has an average of 8,545 monthly searches. It's a prequel that tells the story of how best friends Orion Pax and D-16 become enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron.
Lead image via Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
