Emma Stone Is Teaming Up With "Poor Things" Director Yorgos Lanthimos On "Kinds Of Kindness"
If Emma Stone is on a movie's cast list, there's a good chance I'll be watching. The Poor Things actress (who just won an Oscar for her role!) is teaming up with director Yorgos Lanthimos for a third time on his new movie Kinds of Kindness. The summer movie has a crazy cast list, and the story looks like it could be one of Yorgos’ wackiest movies yet. While both The Favourite and Poor Things served as strange and fantastical looks at different time periods, it seems Kinds of Kindness takes place in modern America. Here's everything we know!
What is Emma Stone's new movie?
Emma Stone's new movie is called Kinds of Kindness. The film will follow three separate stories: a man who feels like he has no agency and sets out to claim control over his life, a policeman whose missing wife reappears and seems to be a completely different person, and a woman searching for someone with inhuman abilities who's destined for leadership.
Even though the movie is set in modern America, it definitely seems Kinds of Kindness will have Yorgos Lanthimos' signature wacky and unconventional approach to storytelling. It's kind of like Americana meets magical realism, which, alongside Beyoncé's country album, definitely makes me think media in 2024 will feel like going back to our roots. Watch the Kinds of Kindness teaser trailer here!
When is the Kinds of Kindness release date?
Kinds of Kindness will be released on June 21, 2024. There's nothing like seeing a new movie in theaters, and this one will be the kind of experience that requires a big screen!
Who's in the Kinds of Kindness cast?
In addition to Emma Stone, the Kinds of Kindness cast includes Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Talk about an incredible group of stars!
We just saw Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley star alongside Emma Stone in Poor Things, as well as Joe Alwyn share scenes with Emma in The Favourite, and I love that Kinds of Kindness is like a mini reunion.
When was Kinds of Kindness filmed?
Kinds of Kindness filmed around New Orleans near the end of 2022. The bold colors and contemporary setting mean this is going to be the perfect summer movie. Even the autumnal environment is adding to the overall aesthetic of the movie! You know that time of year where everything is warm yet still has some of the brightness of summer? That's how this new Emma Stone movie feels.
What are other Emma Stone movies to watch?
If you're an Emma Stone movie fan, then you definitely need to check out La La Land. Some other ones I'd recommend include Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and even her recent TV show The Curse. Aside from La La Land, her most critically acclaimed movies are 2018's The Favourite and 2023's Poor Things.
