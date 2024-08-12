Pumpkin Spice Is So Back (And So Early) At Krispy Kreme
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Pumpkin spice season has started especially early this year, courtesy of Krispy Kreme. While chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ are rumored to drop their pumpkin-y fall menus late August, the famed donut joint kicked off fall on August 12, launching two tasty menu items to usher in the season.
Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte are available to order now. The doughnut combines a crumbly cake formula with classic pumpkin spice flavoring, and can be purchased as a single or in a dozen.
You can also order the Pumpkin Spice Latte hot, iced, or frozen this year. It’s deliciously topped off with whipped cream and even more pumpkin spice!
Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, upped the ante for the returning menu items.
“It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving,” he said.
“Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it,” he continued. “Stay tuned though, we’re not done spicing up the season.”
We think he’s definitely hinting at additional pumpkin spice items to join the Krispy Kreme menu, which we simply cannot wait for! Though it has yet to fully cool off outside, we’ve totally got pumpkin spice on the brain. (And, of course, everything good that comes with the season, like cozy outfits, fall reads, and Halloween costumes.)
In 2023, Krispy Kreme launched their fall menu on August 7 with a whole slew of pumpkin-spiceddoughnuts. The Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut hit menus alongside two drinks, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. We hope a few of these treats return, but we also want to see some new offerings from Krispy Kreme!
