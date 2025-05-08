I said what I said.
This 'Gilmore Girls' Detail Proves Lorelai's Graduation Was Actually Better Without Rory
Yep, you read that right. Despite the fact it's inexcusable for Rory to miss Lorelai's graduation in Gilmore Girls season 2, episode 21 "Lorelai's Graduation Day" (especially because she picked that specific day to randomly visit Jess in New York. Girl, what?), I think the whole event was actually better without Rory there. Let me explain.
Here's why Lorelai Gilmore's graduation was actually better without Rory in attendance.
Rory missing Lorelai's graduation means that Lorelai was the center of attention.
We all remember this scene from the end of Gilmore Girlsseason 2. After years in business classes (and even more years building a life for herself and Rory after moving to Stars Hollow), Lorelai (Lauren Graham) finally gets her diploma. There's just one problem: Rory (Alexis Bledel) decided to visit Jess in New York City and ends up missing the ceremony — and leaving Lor's present in the city.
The ceremony plays out in a really beautiful way because of Rory's absence, despite the fact this is totally inexcusable on Rory's part (HELLO?! Not only did Lorelai give up everything for her, but to me, Rory choosing a trip to New York over her mom indirectly says she doesn't care about Lorelai that much...especially since she could have visited Jess at any other time).
If you think about it, Lorelai has been in total mom mode ever since she was 16 years old. She's always put Rory before herself in a really beautiful way, and done everything she could to make sure Rory was taken care of, and that Rory had the best possible life. But taking on so much responsibility at such a young age (not to mention the fact Lorelai never quite felt at home in her life as a kid) means she missed out on some experiences she deserved.
And the one detail that always gets me is the fact that for a few hours, it's just Lorelai and her parents.
Because Emily and Richard attended Lorelai's graduation instead of Rory, Lor wasn't having to focus on taking care of anyone else. She was able to enjoy her moment as the kid for once (because let's be honest, no matter how old she gets, she's always going to be Emily and Richard's baby).
Lorelai was able to bask in her accomplishments and her success, and Emily and Richard were able to give Lorelai their undivided attention. Since this is a milestone they didn't get to enjoy together before this episode, it's like we were all transported right back to Lorelai being a teenager again. And Emily getting emotional, plus the look on Richard's face, always gets me! I really believe they just love her so much, they just could have done a better job of letting her know that.
So, all in all, Rory definitely should have been at Lorelai's graduation, but a small part of me is glad she wasn't.
Which episode is Lorelai's graduation?
Lorelai graduates from community college in Gilmore Girls season 2, episode 21, "Lorelai's Graduation Day."
Why didn't Rory go to Lorelai's graduation?
After visiting Jess in New York, Rory accidentally takes the wrong bus and misses Lorelai's graduation ceremony. She also forgets to bring Lorelai's present home with her. Sad.
