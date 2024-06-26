"Gilmore Girls" Actress Lauren Graham Is Getting A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Someone must've heard our prayers because Lauren Graham, one of our all-time favorite TV moms, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! It's no secret we've loved Graham since her Gilmore Girlsdays, but now her icon status is literally about to be cemented forever! This reigning sitcom queen joins the other honorees in the TV class, and she's in some pretty esteemed company.
Here's how the actress, friends, and other fans feel about this incredible news!
How did Lauren Graham react to this news?
Eric Charbonneau/Netflix
TBH, saying Graham's excited would be the biggest understatement of 2024. There's actually not many words that could describe how she feels, but that didn't stop her from sharing the news on Instagram.
"Well, this is just beyond. I’m beyond thrilled, beyond honored, and beyond excited to celebrate this with you when the day comes. Thank you, @hwdwalkoffame!"
We can literally feel how grateful she is!
How did fans react?
Just like us, fans can't think of anyone more deserving than Lauren Graham. Here's some of the comments from her Instagram post we love:
- @ginpoeticgirl: "YEAH! GO LORELAI F-ING GILMORE!!!!! 😘😘😘 @laurengraham 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘🤗🤗🤗 YOU SOOOOOOOOO DESERVE IT!!!!"
- @peykflem: "YES LORELAI!!!!! give her a retroactive Emmy!!!!!!!!!!!"
- @deynavicenteca: "You are the best Lauren!,You have made lots of girls happy around the world. Don’t forget that! 💓"
Lauren Graham hasn't posted since her huge announcement, but we know she's somewhere feeling the love!
Who else is receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star alongside Lauren Graham?
Greg Endries/HBO Max
Fran Drescher, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Courtney B. Vance, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker, and Matt Stone are also getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their TV performances this year!
What else have we seen Lauren Graham in?
NBC Universal
Besides her iconic Gilmore Girls performance, Lauren Graham has appeared in so many other iconic shows and movies! Some titles include:
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Parenthood
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Seinfeld
- 3rd Rock From the Sun
- The Odd Couple
- Evan Almighty
- The Pacifier
- Because I Said So
Seriously, Graham's acting credits speak for themselves, so it comes as no surprise that she was nominated for a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. Now, if only Scott Patterson's Emmy campaign for her would finally take off...
Follow us on Facebook for more fun entertainment news!
Lead image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.