Lauren Graham Feels “So Lucky” To Be Kelly Bishop’s “Pretend Daughter” In Tear-Filled 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
While Lorelai and Rory are my favorite onscreen Gilmore Girlsrelationship, my favorite offscreen one is, without a doubt, Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop. The duo might have spent 7 years as the ever-talkative, constantly-bantering Emily and Lorelai Gilmore, but behind the scenes, they're thick as thieves.
"She doesn't have biological children and she always says, 'I'm your TV mom,'" Lauren Graham said while promoting her book Have I Told You This Already?. "[When we text], she signs TVM and I'm TVD, and we've just been really special people for each other."
And this unofficial mother-daughter duo recently reunited for a September 17 conversation about Kelly Bishop's memoir The Third Gilmore Girl, much to the surprise and excitement of fans seated in the audience!
See Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop's Surprise Reunion!
@gallerybooks Last night was magical 🥹 Lauren Graham reconnects with Kelly Bishop as the surprise moderator for Kelly’s THE THIRD GIRLMORE GIRL book event in NYC! 🧡 #gilmoregirls #emilygilmore #thirdgilmoregirl #kellybishop #laurengraham #gilmoregirlstiktok #loreleigilmore ♬ original sound - Gallery Books
While the event's attendees knew they'd hear from Kelly Bishop, no one realized they'd also be hearing from Lauren Graham. But when Kelly announced that Lauren was the moderator for the evening, you can hear gasps and cheers (and, honestly, screams) from the audience.
“Only one thing, for me, that would make [this evening] more special: if there was another Gilmore girl,” Kelly teased from the stage, before Lauren made her way to join her. The two share a hug before smiling at the audience with their arms wrapped around each other. My heart is melting!!
And apparently, so is Lauren's. The actress, who's admitted she totally relates to Lorelai IRL, pulled a Kleenex out of her bra to wipe at her eyes. “I'm so thrilled to be here. I feel so happy and proud,” she says. “This book is just incredible, you are just incredible. Any excuse to see you — but to be here together is just something I would never miss.”
“Every day, I’m so lucky I get to be your pretend daughter,” she continues.
She later posted to Instagram, gushing about the evening: "This was simply one of the best nights of my life. Thank you all for showing us so much love! Kelly’s book, The Third Gilmore Girl, is out now. xL"
This isn't the first reunion Lauren Graham and Emily Bishop have had recently! Lauren posted a selfie with Emily on June 28 captioned, "Here’s to the ladies who lunch." We'll drink to that!
Plan out the best autumn ever with 12 Gilmore Girls Fall Activities As Perfect As Luke's Coffee!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!