8 “Lazy” Trader Joe’s Meal Ideas To Make On Busy Weeknights

As a self-proclaimed foodie, the feeling of not feeling like cooking is fairly rare for me – but at this point, the unrelenting summer heat has simply sapped my energy. Turning on the oven is a task I do not dare to even approach. More often than not, I’m whipping up the easiest meals I can conjure up these days, and IMO, there’s no better place to find inspiration than Trader Joe’s.

The grocer has plenty of heat-and-eat options, and even if you’re not into instant meals, everything you could possibly need to craft something quick is right there on their shelves. If you’re searching for some stellar culinary inspiration that requires little more than opening a package and cooking for a few minutes, get it straight from the source: avid Trader Joe’s shoppers recently took to Reddit to share their best “lazy meals.”

Scroll on for eight tasty Trader Joe’s meal ideas that take little to no effort – all with huge payoff in terms of flavor.

Trader Joe's Cacio e Pepe Gnocchi + Chicken Meatballs + Frozen Broccoli Any carb plus protein plus veggie combo makes a super easy and yummy meal. One Redditor shared how they like to put together TJ's Cacio e Pepe Gnocchi, Chicken Meatballs, and frozen broccoli: “I took 2 bags of the frozen cacio e pepe gnocchi, a pack of the chicken meatballs (cut them into quarters) and a bag of frozen broccoli. Threw it all in a dish and baked at 375 for about 45min (stirred a couple times partway to make sure the sauce got distributed evenly). Threw a little shredded cheese on top at the end and done. The sauce from the gnocchi was plenty, and the moisture from the broccoli helped thin it to a good consistency. It was a huge hit and I'll definitely make it again!”

Trader Joe's Hoisin Marinated Tofu + Veggie Fried Rice This is a tasty duo for all you vegetarians out there. Trader Joe's has tons of sauces and marinades to flavor up your tofu, though this shopper opts for hoisin and added seasonings: “Cube up some tofu and marinade in hoisin and soy sauce/garlic powder/ginger powder, fry it up until crispy then pour in a bag of veggie fried rice. Add more hoisin and soy sauce to taste. Toss in chopped green onion at the end.”

Trader Joe's Southwest Salad + Taco Beef + Tortilla Chips Pre-made salad kits like this are the ultimate Trader Joe's hack. They make a good base to add proteins and other toppings to. One shopper makes their very own taco salad by doing the following: “I like to get the southwest salad, make ground beef and add taco seasoning and tortilla chips. Super easy and healthier taco bowl.”

Trader Joe's Gnocchi alla Sorrentina + Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage + Artichoke Hearts This sounds like a meal combo fit for royalty, TBH! See what this Trader Joe's shopper does to make it feel fancy: “My go-to is 2 bags of Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, one package of Spicy Italian Chicken sausage, one can of artichoke hearts. Slice the sausage and chop the artichokes, heat them through in a skillet with some olive oil. Prep the pasta in the microwave, then add it all together.”

Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Pasta + Peas + Sun-Dried Tomatoes + Sous Vide Chicken Thighs Trader Joe's Sous Vide Chicken Thighs come completely cooked, so all you have to do is heat them up quickly in a skillet or your microwave! From there, pairing 'em with pasta and some veggies is never a bad idea to round out your plate. One shopper noted that this combo is one of their fave "lazy" meals to make.

Trader Joe's Gorgonzola Gnocchi + Jalapeño Chicken Sausage + Shaved Brussels Sprouts One Trader Joe's fan cited this wonderful medley as one of their go-to "lazy" meal ideas. I can imagine the jalapeño chicken sausage gives the dish some really nice kick and flavor without having to go ham on adding your own seasonings – a win! Plus, the added Brussels sprouts make it healthier.

Trader Joe's Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs + Japanese Style Fried Rice + Yangnyeom Sauce One customer said this trio comes together in the microwave in about six minutes, which is all the convincing I need to make it this season when I'm feeling lazy AF. The meatballs add both savory notes and sweetness, which would definitely make this meal feel more elevated, flavor-wise.

Trader Joe's Orange Chicken + Udon Noodles + Edamame Trader Joe's Orange Chicken is, undeniably, my number one favorite easy meal to grab. It cooks up quickly on the stovetop or in the oven, and the sauce it comes with is totally restaurant-tier. One shopper said they prep their chicken with some udon noodles and edamame to complete each bite. Yum!

