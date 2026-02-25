The most underrated aisle at Trader Joe’s might just be the spice aisle. Between all of the new grocery releases and exciting skincare finds, it’s the one area of the store that’s often left unconsidered. As dedicated Trader Joe’s shoppers ourselves, we implore you to take a stroll by the spices ASAP. Our top eight picks can turn any typical 15-minute weeknight dinner into a creation that tastes like it came from a professional kitchen.

These are the 8 best Trader Joe's spices that earn their rightful spot on the rack every single time.

Trader Joe's Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Fish, roasted veggies Packed with garlic and citrusy notes, this seasoning blend instantly livens up anything you put it on, but it's especially impressive on grilled or baked fish (we prefer salmon or tilapia). Its flavor profile leans a bit more summery, so you should stock up on it now to be properly prepped for some tasty warm-weather grilling sessions. Just don't forget the homemade margaritas.

Reddit Italian Style Soffrito Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Pasta, chicken, beef, salad Featuring notes of onion, sun-dried tomatoes, salt, garlic, red pepper, parsley. rosemary, and sage, this seasonal spice blend (can be hard to track down) from Trader Joe's basically has everything you'd put in a fancy Italian dish–only you won't have to dig out multiple shakers from your pantry to add flavor. Score!

@koshertraderjoes Sriracha Sprinkle Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Roasted veggies, chicken, pasta sauce, popcorn This spicy spice takes notes from the famed sriracha sauce and turns it into a sprinkle-able product, and it's so good. Our fave way to use it is adding some to a big bowl of broccoli before oven-roasting it. It's also straight-up sublime on some fresh popcorn. This Trader Joe's seasoning isn't overly spicy, either, so you can be generous.

Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Roasted veggies, pork, popcorn Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion is one of our favorite sauces from the specialty grocer (think classic chili crisp), so it's no surprise that the dry seasoning version is just as tasty. Allium-forward and perfectly spiced, it brings the heat to a variety of foods, though we'd highly recommend using it for some pork first and foremost. Yum!

Trader Joe's Nori Komi Furikake Japanese Multi-Purpose Seasoning Perfect for: Poke bowls, homemade sushi, eggs, rice Loaded with tiny dried nori seaweed flakes, black and white sesame seeds, salt, and kelp powder, this seasoning hits heavy on the umami notes, ideal for adding to homemade poke bowls or even scrambled eggs. It's so satisfying.

Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Corn, chicken, pasta salads This Trader Joe's spice is exactly like it sounds, featuring all the flavors you'd find on elote (minus the actual corn). It packs a savory punch with a blend of chile pepper, Parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, and sea salt. The obvious pairing for it is corn on the cob, though it also makes a fantastic one-and-done seasoning for grilled chicken.

Trader Joe's Green Goddess Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Chicken, fish, salads, homemade dips This spice feels a bit fresher than the others on this list, employing the flavor profile of green goddess dressing for a shake-able product. It's delish. This one is definitely herby, using everything from dried chives and dried green onion to spinach powder and dried parsley. You can even use it for your own homemade dressing by mixing a couple tablespoons with buttermilk, mayo, yogurt, and dijon mustard.

Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend Perfect for: Bagels, salads, pastas, wraps, eggs, pizza Similar to the Everything But The Elote spice, this Trader Joe's product takes inspiration from a traditional everything bagel, complete with both black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, and sea salt flakes. Strangely enough, our favorite way to eat it is as a pizza topping. You just have to try it!

