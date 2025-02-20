Any Nobody Wants This season 2 news is good news — but Leighton Meester joining the cast is possibly the best update we could ever hope for! Variety reported that the Gossip Girl actress will appear on the show, and she's playing a character that we're sure will add plenty of laughs to the already very funny series.

Leighton's husband (Adam Brody, duh) gave a breakout performance in the show last year. From his instant chemistry with Kristen Bell (that KISS) to the unique relationship the the show portrayed, it was very clear fans couldn't get enough of it. And now, they'll get an extra dose of excitement with Leighton coming along for the ride. Let's get into it!

Adam Rose/Netflix On February 20, 2025 Variety reported that Leighton Meester is officially joining Nobody Wants This season 2 alongside actor Miles Fowler. According to the article, Leighton's playing a character named Abby, an "Instagram mommy influencer" who used to be middle school BFFs with Joanne (Kristen Bell). We can't WAIT to see how that hilarity ensues — and how Adam Brody gets roped into it all. This isn't the first time Leighton and Adam have appeared onscreen together before. Adam's actually appeared on several of Leighton's projects, including Single Parents, River Wild, and Good Cop/Bad Cop. They even co-starred in the 2014 film, Life Partners, alongside Gillian Jacobs (The Bear). Fingers crossed these two continue working on projects together for years to come! In the meantime, we're counting down the days until Nobody Wants Thisseason 2 finally drops — and we can see our fave couple on screen together again!

Looking for more entertainment news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!