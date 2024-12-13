'Nobody Wants This' Star Justine Lupe Speaks On Her 'Sister' Dynamic With Kristen Bell, Season 2, & More
Justine Lupe knows the power of agood rom-com. TheNobody Wants This star finds herself returning to You’ve Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, and Sleepless in Seattle — basically all of the iconic films many of us nostalgia seekers love. Now Lupe, who cites Kate Hudson as the “perfect rom-com queen,” has found herself in a beloved Netflix series that brings back 2000’s romantic chemistry. And it’s reminding fans of those iconic Y2K storylines that still keep us glued to our television screens.
In the series, Lupe plays Kristen Bell’s on-screen sister, Morgan, and the pair presents a fun, yet deeply loyal and caring dynamic. “I knew about her work, and I knew about her presence in the industry,” the Succession actress, who recently partnered with food brand Nature’s Fynd, exclusively tells Brit + Co of Bell. “She did a really good job of helping me not feel intimidated by that in any way.” In fact, the Frozen star slid into Lupe’s DM’s “very immediately,” asking her to go on a hike right when she got the job.
Lupe further described Bell as “so sparkly,” “really personable,” and an “easy person to feel close to.” The duo even carpooled to the first table read in order to build a “sisterly rapport” — and the bond most certainly came through on-screen. Despite the two characters hosting a successful sex podcast together, Morgan’s viewed as the “loser sibling” compared to Bell’s character, Joanne. Morgan strives to keep situations lightweight while maintaining depth in her relationships — which isn’t an easy feat as an actress.
“The writing was the first place that I went,” Lupe says. “I just loved the core story of Morgan — there’s this love story at the center of it all. But Morgan’s story is that she’s losing her soulmate [Joanne] of a sort.” Lupe explains that she kept the idea of “fighting against being the forgotten one” as her “North Star” in terms of Morgan’s slightly outlandish behavior (like busting out tequila to bond with mean girls during a basketball game, which we think was both totally hilarious and particularly genius).
Of course, the most-talked-about storyline of the first season was Morgan and Sasha’s “will they won’t they” relationship (which the creator, Erin Foster, recently told The Hollywood Reporter they’re going to “pull back” on in season 2). Lupe weighs in, adding that she enjoys playing into the “wired attraction” and boundaries of it all, but is ready to see that storyline wrapped up.
“I'm glad [Foster] went with that choice because to me, there's so much more fun to be gained from an oddball friendship between the two of them than there would be from destroying his marriage,” she says. As far as where Lupe would like to see Morgan go in Season 2, she says she’s putting her faith in the writers. “I’m excited for the surprise of it. I don’t really have an agenda for what I would like. I just want to be around.” She jokes that she felt the same with Succession, in which she played Willa Ferreyra for 32 episodes.
Since Nobody Wants This season 2 is sure to solidify Adam Brody’s internet boyfriend status even more, we asked Lupe if she had an outright crush on him or his The O.C. character, Seth Cohen. But alas, she told us she’s only seen “maybe five episodes,” adding, “I didn’t ever get on that train. I always knew of him because he, of course, was a hugely popular star, and I thought he was so cute.” Us too.
Lupe was early in her pregnancy while filming Nobody Wants This (and is now currently caring for her newborn). So, naturally, we asked what her go-to set snack was. Lupe usually reached for apples, peanut butter, and, more surprisingly, sardines and hard-boiled eggs. She laughs, “I remember sitting in my chair and being like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ everyone. I was like the worst smelling cast mate ever.”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress put her love for interesting food pairings to good use due to her latest partnership with Nature’s Fynd, a fungi-based food brand focused on sustainable protein. “I got really excited by the environmental aspect of [the brand], first and foremost,” she says. “And then it just tastes great, and it has a lot of protein in it, which was also really something that I was interested in as a new mom who needs protein.” You can actually win an LA brunch in February 2025 with Lupe and highly-acclaimed chef, Stephanie Izard, by entering the sweepstakes online before December 31st.
What Our Full Interview With Justine Lupe Here!
While you’re waiting for that sweepstakes win though, we’ll be patiently watching every 2000’s rom-com, rooting for underdog characters like Morgan. That is, at least, until the next season of Nobody Wants This comes out
