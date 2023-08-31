This Frozen Lemonade Cocktail Is The Perfect Labor Day Sip
This Labor Day Weekend, we're planning to kick back with a good book, a delicious burger, and a sweet sip. If you're on the hunt for an easy cocktail recipe to pair with all of your lawn games (or your Labor Day Sale online shopping spree), look no further than this Frozen Lemonade Cocktail. Trust us, you won't want to miss out — especially since it will take you less than five minutes. Here's how to make it for yourself:
How To Make The Creamy Lemonade Cocktail
Image via Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.
Like a lot of the best drinks, this frozen lemonade cocktail is easy to customize. If you want a more tart flavor, increase the lemon juice. Want a mocktail instead? Just leave out the vodka. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy ;).
Ingredients:
- ½ cup lemon juice (like Natalie’s Pure Lemon Juice)
- 1 whole lemon, sliced in half
- 2 cups water
- ¼ cup simple syrup
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup vodka
Instructions:
- In a high speed blender, combine all ingredients.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour into 4 glasses and garnish with a slice of lemon.
Recipe and images via Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.
