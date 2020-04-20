Feeling Down Lately? You're Not Alone.
One in four women suffers from a mental health disorder and is taking medication. One in FOUR. That number is actually slightly higher if you are 18-49, which most of you reading this email probably are. That means that one in four of *you* are suffering, and even if you aren't, you are probably best friends with or related to someone who is.
My history with mental health is all over the map. Like many, I was never taught about all the various disorders (anxiety, ADHD, depression, bipolar, etc). If anything, I was only taught the stigma about how fearful to be of them. The stigma is the worst part of all, I know.
While I haven't personally been affected by a mental health disorder, I have been one-degree away from many friends and family members who have very serious issues. I've learned how to be by their side through anxiety attacks, depressive episodes, manic episodes, and even suicidal thoughts. I've learned that for many, these things *can't* be controlled in simple ways. It's not as easy as saying, "cheer up!" or "work out and eat better!"
I've also learned that most artists and entrepreneurs are often up to 6x as likely to have a mental illness. That is indeed why they see the world so differently. In fact, I've started to call them SUPER POWERS which is how I wish other people would talk about them, too.
Not many people know this, but about five years ago, my husband, Dave, decided to make it his life's mission to find the cure for depression. (As if I couldn't love him more!?) After his big declaration, I knew I had to jump in, too. Together, we started the Sunrise Foundation, with the goal of using science to find more cures for mental health. More on that later this week on our podcast :)
Coincidentally, creativity is often used as an antidote for various mental health challenges. I've truly been most happy when a Brit + Co fan tells me how we've inspired them to explore their creative side to get through a tough time. It's for all of these reasons why we're dedicating this week to the theme. So whether you have dealt with your own issues for awhile now, or whether you're experiencing them for the first time (hey, we all have our own version of this during a global pandemic), rest assured that I am thinking of you and am here for you, no matter how far away we are.
I won't pretend to understand what any of you are feeling right now, but I'd love to at least try. What is your story? How are you coping (or not)? Is there anything I can do to try and help you? Email me (hello@brit.co) or DM us on Instagram (@britandco or @brit). I promise I read these! :)
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.