We Just Got Our New Elle Woods — & She Looks Just Like Reese Witherspoon!

After Reese Witherspoon announced a new Legally Blonde TV show was coming to Prime Video, fans have been on the edge of their seats to see who would play Elle Woods. And, thanks to Reese herself, we finally have an answer, just in time for Valentine's Day. And our new Elle, Lexi Minetree, is the Legally Blonde casting announcement of our dreams.

Who is playing Elle Woods in Elle?

After it was announced that the Legally Blonde TV show had narrowed it down to two finalists, Lexi Minetree and Madison Wolfe, Reese Witherspoon surprised us all by posting Lexi's official casting to Instagram. "Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!" Reese says in the caption. "After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree 💕🌟💅🏼"

And TBH, no one is as surprised as Lexi! In the video posted to Reese's Instagram, the Big Little Lies actress welcomes Lexi (who's dress in hot pink, FYI) into a hotel room before telling her the Prime Video team had to make a difficult choice. And since Lexi had worked so hard, Reese wanted to tell her in person...that she got the role! Lexi immediately bursts into tears, which is exactly what I'd do, then calls her mom to share the good news. And even her mom admits that these two ladies sound just alike.

"Isn't it crazy?" Reese says over the phone. "When I saw her tape, I was like, 'Are we the same person? This is so weird.'"