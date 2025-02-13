You won't believe this.
We Just Got Our New Elle Woods — & She Looks Just Like Reese Witherspoon!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After Reese Witherspoon announced a new Legally Blonde TV show was coming to Prime Video, fans have been on the edge of their seats to see who would play Elle Woods. And, thanks to Reese herself, we finally have an answer, just in time for Valentine's Day. And our new Elle, Lexi Minetree, is the Legally Blonde casting announcement of our dreams.
Keep reading to see Reese Witherspoon tell Lexi Minetree she's the new Elle Woods!
Who is playing Elle Woods in Elle?
After it was announced that the Legally Blonde TV show had narrowed it down to two finalists, Lexi Minetree and Madison Wolfe, Reese Witherspoon surprised us all by posting Lexi's official casting to Instagram. "Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!" Reese says in the caption. "After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree 💕🌟💅🏼"
And TBH, no one is as surprised as Lexi! In the video posted to Reese's Instagram, the Big Little Lies actress welcomes Lexi (who's dress in hot pink, FYI) into a hotel room before telling her the Prime Video team had to make a difficult choice. And since Lexi had worked so hard, Reese wanted to tell her in person...that she got the role! Lexi immediately bursts into tears, which is exactly what I'd do, then calls her mom to share the good news. And even her mom admits that these two ladies sound just alike.
"Isn't it crazy?" Reese says over the phone. "When I saw her tape, I was like, 'Are we the same person? This is so weird.'"
We don't know much specific plot info about the Legally Blonde prequel series, but Reese did share that it'll give us a deeper look into Elle's teenage years. “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!" she says in a statement to Variety. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?! Legally Blonde is back!”
What else is Lexi Minetree in?
You can see Lexi Minetree in an episode of Law and Order: SVU, as well as The Paramedic Who Stalked Me and Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders.
Are you excited to see the new Legally Blonde TV show? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!