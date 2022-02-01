15 Gifts For Your Partner According To Their Love Language
Like so many of the other personality tests out there, finding out your S.O.'s love language can help you understand more about them and, in turn, how to love them better. And that really comes in handy when you're giving gifts! For birthdays, Christmas, and Valentine's Day, it can be hard to find something that you're confident they'll love, which is exactly why we rounded up these 12 ideas, all based on the five love languages.
Words Of Affirmation
If your partner's love language is words of affirmation, then you might already know that compliments lift their spirits. Tell them they look great! Leave them sticky notes about why you love them! If you're looking for a gift that explicitly says how much you love them, look for products with encouraging messages or presents that you can personalize.
Quality Time
Spending time together is the perfect way to love on someone whose primary love language is quality time. Come up with a fun (and private) date night or spend the afternoon playing games together. Take them out for coffee just to spend time together or go for a walk around the block without your phones. Give your undivided attention and they'll feel extra special.
Physical Touch
Hugs and kisses are a huge part of Valentine's Day for a reason! It's the perfect opportunity to give them lots of extra affection. In addition to hand holding and back rubs, think outside the box with a book about the connection between touch and emotion or a body oil that will nourish and moisturize.
Acts Of Service
The acts of service love language goes beyond the day in, day out tasks around the house — make it more fun than just taking out the trash! If they love spa evenings, draw them a bath complete with snacks, wine, and a laptop with their favorite Netflix show. If they need a break from cooking, make them a big brunch or serve them breakfast in bed.
Gift Giving
If your person loves gift giving, you might feel pressured to get the perfect gift, but more often than not, they'll love that that you were thinking of them more than the gift itself! The first step is to really get to know what makes them tick. Do they appreciate functional gifts more than indulgent gifts? Or would they prefer a splurge (like skincare or a nice bag) that they'd never buy themselves? Understanding the kind of gifts they want will help you knock it out of the park every time.
