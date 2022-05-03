How To Show Up For Your Friends Based On Their Love Language
Something you might not know about love languages is that the way you receive love can be different from how you give it. According to MHR, you might feel the most loved when someone spends quality time with you, but maybe the easiest way for you to show love is words of affirmation. It totally depends! So it only follows that when a friend needs some love, you make sure you're showing them their receiving love language. We've broken it down for you below so keep scrolling for some ideas.
Words Of Affirmation
Compliments are a great way to life someone's spirits anytime of day, and the more specific your words of affirmation are, the better. Plus it's a super easy way to brighten someone's day. Focus on something they're proud of or encourage them about one of their insecurities.
Words Of Affirmation Ideas
- Tell them what you love about their personality
- Tell them an encouraging quote that reminds you of them
- Offer compliments on something they're passionate about
Acts of Service
There are a variety of ways to show love to someone with acts of service as their love language. It makes for an especially great option if your friend is running low on energy. Make things a little easier for them and show them love at the same time. Acts of kindness are great for strangers too!
Acts Of Service Love Language Ideas
- Do some chores for them, like grocery shopping or cleaning up
- If they have kids, babysit for them so they can have time to themselves
- Work with them on one of their projects
Quality Time
We love some quality time. It's basically like going on a friend date! Figure out what kind of quality time they like best; some people enjoy talking, shopping, or doing a bunch of activities together, while others prefer to just sit and do work together. All options are great!
Ideas For Spending Quality Time Together
- Hang out one-on-one wherever they're most comfortable — have a picnic, grab coffee, or sit in their living room
- Go on a drive together and listen to their favorite artist
- Watch a movie together
Receiving Gifts
There's more to this love language than just the item itself. Giving someone a gift lets them know that you were thinking of them *and* that you know them well enough to grab something they'd like.
Try These Gift Giving Love Language Ideas
- Make them a surprise box full of their favorite goodies
- Send them flowers or chocolates at work
- Grab that album, movie, or book they've been eyeing
Physical Touch
Whether your friend is going through a rough time or they just had a bad day, one easy way to show them some physical love is to give them a big hug! You can also ask your friend what their most comforting physical touch is and make sure it's okay with them beforehand.
Physical Touch Ideas
- Braid their hair
- Sit close enough that your arms or legs are touching
- Rest your head on their shoulder
