Oh baby!
Surprise! Lily Collins Welcomes First Child With Husband Charlie McDowell Via Surrogate
Alison Ives is the Director of Content at Brit + Co covering petite girl fashion, anti-inflammatory food, hidden gem travel destination, home decor hacks, buzzy new book releases, and trending news. She serves as the executive podcast producer of several Brit + Co shows: Teach Me Something New and First In Line with Brit Morin. With 10+ years of writing and editing expertise, she oversees the editorial calendar, affiliate and brand partnerships, social and email marketing, and hiring and intern staffing programs.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina's journalism program, Alison has previously held roles as the Editorial Director at Girlboss and Fashion Editor at Refinery29. She's regularly contributed bylines to Refinery29, Vice, NYLON, Girlboss, and more. Alison is based in Los Angeles, California with her husband and papillon rescue and can be reached at ali@brit.co.
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell are officially parents! The Emily in Paris actress shocked fans when she shared the happy news of their first child in a touching Instagram post on Friday, January 31, 2025. The couple, who have been together since 2019, also revealed in the post their baby was born via surrogate. Keep reading for everything we know so far about this joyful news!
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Instagram Baby Announcement
Instagram/lilyjcollins
On January 31, 2025, the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again..." The accompanying photo shows sweet baby Tove bundled up with a monogrammed blanket nearby and (likely) Lily Collins' hand resting on the baby. How cute is the floral knit bonnet on Tove?!
What does the name "Tove" mean?
The baby's name is a beautiful and distinctive choice. While the couple hasn't publicly shared the inspiration behind the name, fans are already speculating about its meaning and origin. The name Tove has origins in Scandinavia and is traditionally a girl's name that can mean "beautiful" or "beloved." It may also have Hebrew origins meaning "good."
Who is Lily Collins' Husband Charlie McDowell?
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell aren't shy about sharing their adoration for one another on social media. The two have been public with their relationship since 2019, and got married in 2021. Charlie McDowell is a Los Angeles-based director, producer, and screenwriter. The pair met on the set of Gilded Rage, a movie he directed and she acted in.
Congratulations to the happy family! We couldn't be more thrilled for Lily and Charlie as they embark on this exciting new chapter. Check back for more updates as this is a breaking story.