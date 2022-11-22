We’re Loving This Illustrator’s Vibrant And Whimsical Designs
We recently partnered with Bounty to support emerging artists and designers in a national design competition. The ask? Design a graphic for a new Brit + Co and Bounty paper towel collection themed A Clean Fresh Start, which launches this month. In this creator spotlight series, we are featuring the winners of that competition to learn more about their inspirations, their design process, and their winning Bounty design. Read on to meet…
Lisa Nelson | My Little Buffalo | Holland, MI
What are your design inspirations? I've been home with my kids for several years now, so my greatest inspiration has been children's books. The vibrant colors and quirky illustrations always stick out in my mind. I also love seeing what others create. I'm most moved by unique color choices and a whimsical feel.
Tell us about your design process. The first thing I do is create a spot where I can actually create. I need to be in the right headspace and physical space to do so.
Then I create a color palette that I want to use for a specific illustration. The color usually sets the tone for what I create. Sometimes I am very free flow and just draw to draw; other times I am looking at a subject and meticulously sketching through. I use Procreate and Photoshop for most of my designs. I also am a sucker for a good paint pen, and there are many things in my house that I have attacked with those paint pens. :)
How did you get into illustration? I have always doodled. I always say that doodling is what got me through school. When I graduated college, I took a job at a church where I learned Adobe Illustrator. I fell in love with digital illustration from that point on, and even better, learned you could make an income through it.
What are three IG accounts you love? Three?! I can hardly pick that few, but if I HAVE to they are:
@morganharpernichols, @fullmhouse, and @melanie.johnsson.
How do you know when a piece of art, like your winning Bounty design, is “finished”? After I finish a pattern, I edit it down, take a few things out, maybe do a color change. Once all that has happened, I will usually close my iPad, and take another look later on. If I still like it, it's done enough for me!What will it be like for you to see your design on a Bounty Paper Towel at your local store? For me it will feel like the biggest form of validation as an artist. Self doubt is unfortunately a hurdle that many artists (including myself) have to work through on a regular basis, if not daily. To see my work, packaged and on a shelf, with the knowledge that hundreds will purchase it, is an accomplishment and affirmation that I will cherish. There is a 100% chance that I will be taking a selfie with said shelf. I guess you could consider that a "shelfie" :)
Be sure to look out for Lisa’s winning design wherever Bounty Paper Towels are sold!