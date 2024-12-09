The Latest Dunkin’ Winter Menu Leak Totally Rips Off This Starbucks Fave
Dunkin’s winter menu for 2025 is lookin’ pretty sweet. Seriously – per recent menu leaks, 3 out of 5 new drinks (allegedly) coming to the menu are inspired by cake. Since there’s little I love more than a good, decadent dessert (other than coffee, of course), I’m especially excited about this speculated lineup!
The Dunkin’ winter menu leaks also report one sweet snack and an iced espresso drink that are both hauntingly similar to what Starbucks has to offer. Is the competition heating up, or is it just me?
Rumor has it that the Dunkin’ winter menu will drop on December 31, just ahead of the new year. This new menu leak is not to be confused with Dunkin's holiday menu, which dropped on November 1.
Let’s officially get into it. Here’s everything rumored to join the Dunkin’ winter menu for 2025!
Drinks On The Leaked Dunkin' Winter Menu
NEW! Lava Cake Signature Latte
Lava Cake Swirl flavoring, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. Now that's a mouthful! That's exactly how this new rumored drink is built – with tons and tons of chocolate. If you've got a strong sweet tooth, start marking your calendar for December 31 (AKA when the Dunkin' winter menu is rumored to drop).
NEW! Lava Cake Coffee
Dunkin' is also rumored to feature the new Lava Cake Swirl flavoring in this creamy coffee. It looks like it'll be available to order hot or iced!
Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso
Um, Starbucks dupe, anyone?! Dunkin's version of the famed Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso is rumored to follow a very similar recipe to the Starbies way: espresso (shaken until frothy), brown sugar syrup, and oat milk. I can't wait to try this one and see how it measures up to my routine Starbucks order.
Dunkin'
Brown Sugar Oat Iced Matcha Latte
Per menu leaks, it also appears Dunkin' will offer two new in-app exclusive drinks, the first being the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Matcha Latte. It's like your average iced matcha latte, amped up with some brown sugar syrup and oat milk. Yum.
Raspberry Lava Cake Coffee
The second in-app exclusive drink on the leaked Dunkin' winter menu is the Raspberry Lava Cake Coffee, which features a dose of Lava Cake Swirl alongside a raspberry flavor shot and cream. You'll be able to order this one hot or iced.
Food On The Leaked Dunkin' Winter Menu
NEW! Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut
Now, onto the good stuff. The Dunkin' winter menu leak suggests that a new donut is on the way! The Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut will feature a halved glazed chocolate cake donut that's filled with vanilla whipped buttercreme icing and topped with a cute lil' buttercreme rosette.
Dunkin'
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
Okay, yet another Starbucks similarity! The menu leak speculates this zesty-sweet snack will return on December 31. Dunkin's Iced Lemon Loaf Cake is moist as can be, and is topped with a thick layer of lemon icing.
More Leaked Dunkin' Menu Items
Dunkin'
Dunkin' Valentine's Donuts
The menu leak that announced the Dunkin' winter menu for 2025 also dropped some hints about the chain's Valentine's Day offerings.
According to the leak, the Brownie Batter (pictured above) and Cupid's Choice donuts will return on January 29. What's even more exciting is that a new iteration of Dunkin's Munchkins will be available, too!
The new Valentine's Munchkins will reportedly be made from glazed chocolate donut holes coated in Valentine's-esque sprinkles. I'm craving them already!
