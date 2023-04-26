Disney And Pixar's "Elemental" Might Be One Of Their Most Creative Movies Yet
Disney is blessing us with a truly colorful and jaw-dropping lineup of movies this year, from Marvel Studios' The Marvels to The Little Mermaid. One title that we're very excited to see is Elemental, a brand new story that brings the four elements — water, air, fire, and earth — to life. Disney gave CinemaCon 2023 a 20-minute look at the movie (in 3D!!), and the convention attendees' reactions are very promising.
It's "clever, funny, gorgeous animation - certainly feels like classic Pixar," according to @ErikDavisand "the preview was visually stunning and completely sold the heartfelt thematic undertones," says @DirectorRB3. The movie promises to give us a whole new tech + animation experience, and if you're as excited as we are, keep reading for everything you need to know about the film.
Watch The Trailer For Disney's "Elemental"
In a world where elements aren't supposed to mix, fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and and go-with-the-flow Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) break all the rules when they decide to become friends.
What is Disney's Elemental?
The film follows Ember and Wade as they navigate the rules set in place by their families and Element City. The two characters seem like opposites at first glance, but they end up discovering they have way more in common than they thought.
Is Elemental out yet?
Elemental is making its debut on May 27 as the closing film for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Then, it'll premiere in theaters June 16.
Where can I watch Elemental?
You'll be able to watch Elemental in theaters this summer, with a Disney Plus drop to be expected later in the year.
Is Pixar Elemental a love story?
Disney Pixar's Elemental is a romantic comedy-drama film (a rom-com-dram, if you will), which is perfect for fans of the opposites-attract trope. After all, what's more opposite than fire and water!
Check out our CinemaCon coveragefor more breaking news from this week's convention!
Lead image via Walt Disney Studios
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!