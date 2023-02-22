12 Home Decor Finds Based On Your Favorite TV Show
I am, without a doubt, the fangirl out of all my friends. I'm constantly the one they're asking for intel on the latest celeb news, Taylor Swift Easter egg theory, and explanations for how all of the Marvel superhero movies tie together. I'm pretty outspoken about my love for all things pop culture, but one thing that I keep pretty low-key is how much I enjoy adding nods to my favorite shows and movies into my style.
Fashion and decor are already incredibly fun to me, and adding this extra layer kind of feels like gamifying them even more. Whether it's showing up to a movie wearing the same color as the protagonist or adding a gallery wall of my favorite movie scenes to my tiny New York apartment (a DIY project which is slowly but surely in progress), tying my style to my favorite fictional characters gives it more meaning and more emotional depth (which, as a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, are two things I cannot live without).
If you're more than ready to begin decorating for spring but want to do something a little different this year, these home decor picks will add color to your space and remind you of your favorite TV shows. Because even if your guests don't know the significance, you will!
Magnolia Flower Brass Taper Holder ($18)
I am a sucker for a good candle holder. This beautiful option pays homage to Sweet Magnolias and features a delicate yet structured design that is sure to add texture to any room.
Wednesday & Enid Ophelia Hall Stained Glass Window Suncatcher ($9)
I love the way that suncatchers refract light and bathe your room in color at the same time. This suncatcher also features Wednesday and Enid's shared window from Wednesday which was one of my favorite details from the whole show.
madebyschuylar Macrame Plant Hanger ($35)
Add a bohemian and beachy touch to your living room before Outer Banks 3premieres on February 23. The best part? These macrame plant hangers are actually made in the real OBX.
Butterfly Stickers Removable Wall Decor ($30)
I haven't been able to get Serena van der Woodsen's wall butterflies out of my mind since I first saw them on Gossip Girl. While the butterflies she has are black, I thought it would be fun to add a little bit more color with these blue and multicolored picks.
Gold Metal Sunburst Frame ($15)
Add some sun rays to your bedroom on the gloomiest of days. This sunburst frame is both minimal and eye-catching, and I actually bought for my own apartment because it reminds me of Shadow & Bone's Alina Starkov.
kate spade new york Knock On Wood Apple Cookie Jar ($80)
Janine from Abbott Elementary has an apple figurine on her desk, so I thought this cookie jar would make for a fun decor addition for any fan of the show. It's also a win-win because it's little bit more fun than both a simple apple figurine and a simple cookie jar.
Friends Large Yellow Peephole Frame from Monica's Apartment ($17)
Monica's frame on Friends is so iconic, I couldn't help but include it! The sunny yellow will give you a pep in your step every time you look at it, but you can also feel free to paint over it if the yellow clashes with your decor colors.
hollyfrancesca Personalized Map Of Paris Illustrated Art Print ($32)
The colorful shades on this art print are the perfect spring pastels, and since it's personalized, you can add all your favorite locations from Emily in Paris— or your own Paris trip.
Rideau Standing Figurine ($56)
Figurines are one of my favorite ways to add personality to a room because they're both fun and sophisticated, and it's easy to grab one that doesn't take up too much space. Case in point: this pink poodle in honor of one of my favorite Gilmore Girls quotes, "Oy with the poodles already!"
WhosThatGirlCandleCo New Girl Douchebag Jar Candle ($25)
Okay, I know that this cruelty-free jar candle (inspired by Schmidt's douchebag jar on New Girl) might not look like spring decor at first glance, but the Citrus Avage scent will add a refreshing fragrance to all of your spring cleaning afternoons.
WiederHOCreations Schitt's Creek Coaster Set ($29)
Colorful and witty Schitt's Creek coasters — in a pretty spring pastel — will keep those cup rings off your tables and give your guests something to laugh at.
Sunormi 3.9 Inch Ceramic White Lotus Incense Burner ($17)
Can't stop talking about White Lotus? Grab a white lotus incense burner to make your house smell good while you and your friend talk about how much you love Jennifer Coolidge (again).
