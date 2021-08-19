16 Accent Chairs Under $500 That Will Transform Your Home
It turns out, you don't need a massive budget to make a major statement in your home—you just need an accent chair. And while every piece of furniture comes at a price, if you know where to look, you can find a gorgeous piece to blend in (or stand out) amongst any interior decor style. This time, we did the looking for you, and rounded up some stunning arm chair options to transform your space for under $500.
Urban Outfitters Amaia Swivel Chair ($499)
This happens to be my accent chair of choice for my very own New York City studio, and I can personally attest that it makes the entire space a little more elevated (and gets ALL the compliments).
Jungalow Linaria Velvet Accent Chair ($300)
Whether in rich mustard or soft blush, gorgeous velvet fabric makes this chair's minimal silhouette stand out.
AllModern Lark Arm Chair ($490)
This extra-wide arm chair is made even more comfortable and cool with two coordinating bolster pillows (and there's a matching sofa, should you be in the market).
Red Barrel Studio Odille Convertible Chair ($460)
Used as a stand-alone piece or a sectional, this stunning faux-leather chair looks like a million more bucks than it actually costs.
Studio McGee Taylorsville Spindle Accent Chair ($175)
Black paint updates this classic spindle frame and contrasts beautifully against stylish sherpa pillows for a chair that ties together modern, mid-century, and even farmhouse decor.
Urban Outfitters Marte Lounge Chair ($429)
Vintage cane chairs can come with an enormous price tag, which makes this intricate design feel like a steal.
Castlery Mico Armchair ($399)
Although designed to survive the outdoor elements, this charming rattan chair can be softened up for a bedroom or living room with plush accents like pillows and shearling throws.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Nico Return Swivel Chair ($474)
For a curated selection of vintage or gently used furniture, try browsing the beautiful finds on Kaiyo.
Amazon Velvet Accent Chairs ($180)
Grey velvet is an easy way to marry masculine and feminine tastes while still adding a little glam to your space.
Urban Outfitters Floria Velvet Chair ($399)
Folded furniture has returned as a popular interior decor style, so scoop up this modern velvet version for a contemporary touch.
AllModern Bailee Arm Chair ($400)
This architectural armchair can stand on its own, or even be used at the head of your dining table for truly luxe seating.
Target Winrock Metal Faux Leather Chair ($215)
While sleek and edgy on its own, the right juxtaposition of pillows will make this piece welcoming and warm.
AllModern Linden Swivel Club Chair ($435)
This unique take on a mid-century barrel chair adds an artsy ambiance to any space.
World Market Faux Sherpa Freja Armchair ($350)
We won't blame you for wanting to snuggle up in this cozy but clean design.
CB2 Noelie Rattan Lounge Chair ($399)
Curved lines and contrasting materials combine for an artisan-like design at an affordable price. Style as-is or with a matching pillow for extra comfort.
