The 15 Coziest Throw Blankets For Your Home
While the idea of a throw blanket can suggest a display-only purpose, we like to believe the easy decor piece can make your home feel just as cozy as it looks. As the temperatures begin to dip, it's all but necessary to put your blankets to work, whether you're snuggling up to watch your favorite Halloween movie or secretly staying warm below the Zoom screen. Whatever the case, you won't be able to resist cocooning yourself in the comfort of these snuggly but stylish throw blankets.
Etsy Chunky Knit ($20+)
Turn your home into a hygge haven with an oversized, chunky blanket that will feel like wrapping yourself in a big, snuggly hug.
Anthropologie Pommed Bridget Eyelash Blanket ($98)
This forest green blanket will keep you cozy year round, but will also complement your holiday decor with a subtle touch of holiday spirit.
Amazon Chenille Tassel Fringe ($26)
Whether you add to your bedspread or drape over your couch, this chenille blanket has cute fringe trim that makes it worth displaying.
Sunday Citizen Bali ($160)
Plush to the touch with a beautiful design, this throw will elevate your entire space and snuggle experience.
Italic Remi Cashmere Throw ($140)
Gift yourself (or your loved ones) with this gorgeous cashmere throw at an even more appealing price.
Anthropologie Bright Stripe Blanket ($78)
Eschew traditional fall plaids for this bright and welcoming alternative.
Etsy Initial Block Throw ($81+)
In classic colors, this custom blanket will look all grown up and completely chic, even when you're lounging around with it.
West Elm Faux Shearling ($100+)
Because the shearling trend isn't just limited to cozy fall clothes, you can now curl up in the dreamy fabric at home, too.
Target Boucle Windowpane Plaid Throw Blanket ($20)
Skip the traditional buffalo checks in favor of this modern windowpane plaid in an elevated autumnal hue.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39)
Available in an array of pretty and sophisticated colors, this plush blanket is a simple way to cozy up any couch.
Urban Outfitters Stargazer Checkerboard Knit Throw Blanket ($69)
On trend but oh-so-cozy, this checkerboard pattern is made with knit fleece so you can get the best of both worlds from your throw blanket.
Target Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($25)
For teddy-bear like feels, a fuzzy, furry throw blanket is a must.
Bearaby Knit Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket ($249+)
It doesn't get any more comforting than Bearaby's knitted, weighted blanket that calms anxiety and keeps you cozy.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Blanket ($180)
Supersoft microfiber material makes a glam animal print throw a more approachable addition to your home.
Anthropologie Rhonda Knit ($148)
You'll feel like you've made it to a cabin in the woods when you curl up in this crafty knit blanket.
Apparis Brady Blanket ($165)
Give your home the luxe treatment with this bright, bold, and extra-snuggly option.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.