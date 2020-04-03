These Colorful Backdrops Will Brighten Up Your Zoom Meetings
Taking all your video calls in your closet or bathroom because that's where your wifi signal is strongest? Or in the living room with your partner in the background doing yoga? Or maybe sitting on the floor of your kids' bedroom while they play upstairs? SAME. So we turned some of our favorite patterns and designs from the B+C archive into Zoom backgrounds.
From rainbow ribbons to blue tigers (designed by Hello!Lucky), there's something for all color-lovers in this hodge podge of designs.
Here's how to add a new background into your Zoom meetings.
- Download any of the backgrounds below.
- Open up Zoom, then go to Preferences.
- Select Virtual Background, then hit the plus sign to import whatever image you like!
So easy. So colorful.
Scroll to choose and download your favorites, and be sure take a screenshot of your next Zoom meeting and send it to us @britandco on Instagram!
Download Aqua Tigers (designed by Hello!Lucky)