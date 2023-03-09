20 Amazon Home Decor Finds That Spice Up Your Space
Curating your dream home requires a lot of thought behind all of the details. Once the big projects are said and done (think everything from paint swatches to kitchen tiles), the real cherry on top is getting to decorate your space. We're no strangers to crafting the perfect food, drinks, and outfitsfrom scratch, and we're more than ready to do the same when it comes to home decor. We've rounded up 20 funky and fresh Amazon home decor finds that spice up any interior. From planters to wall art, scroll to search for your next fave decor piece!
Glamorway Jewelry Display Holder Stand ($10)
House your rings, bracelets, and watches on this hand-shaped display. This piece of decor totally elevates the jewelry stand you've been using, with its unique design and chic pop of pink!
8x10 Floating Picture Frame Neon Acrylic for Desk ($40)
This electrifying picture frame adds some extra energy to your space with its bright, neon color. Now your favorite memories have an eye-catching place to live that you can set on a side table, or hang it on your gallery wall – it'll shine either way.
O'Bright Industrial Floor Lamp for Living Room ($30)
Adorn your living room or home office with a sleek, mid-century lamp style like this one. This design is simple and straightforward, so it will match with any room you choose to put it in.
OAPRIRE Small Acrylic Floating Wall Shelves Set of 2 ($15)
These acrylic shelves are your new BFF for showing off small decor like plants, figurines, and speakers. They're made from sturdy materials, so your beloved treasures stay in place, plus the bright color options can add a distinctive touch to any room.
3 Pcs Flower Shaped Aesthetic Funky Scented Candle ($11)
These candles aren't just a regular candle...they're flower-shaped and oh-so adorable! This trio comes in assorted scents so you can fill your space with floral aromas, but in our opinion, they're way too cute to bring a flame to.
White U Shaped Ceramic Vase for Flowers ($43)
Easy to style year-round, this ceramic vase flaunts a pretty funky, yet versatile shape. Plop your favorite blooms into either end, and you've got yourself a chic centerpiece!
Our Ritual Premium Wooden Decorative Matches in a Match Cloche Glass with Striker ($33)
Spark up your favorite candle and incense scents with these lavish matches that'll impress every guest. This glass match holder is stylish and practical, a killer combo that elevates your home decor in an instant.
BSOD Mushroom Lamp ($30)
Get your hands on trending decor for a fraction of the price with this mushroom-shaped lamp that's perfect for any space day and night. It's a cozy and warm source of light that can help you relax and unwind at the end of the day. During the day, this piece also stands out as a polished glass sculpture.
MOGEMT Natural Rose Quartz Decorative Bookends ($53)
Keep your recent reads in place with these rose quartz bookends. This crystal powerfully manifests love and healing, so add them to your bookshelf decor to get some self-care in style.
MaxSmeo Modern Nightstand Rattan Side Table with Storage ($70)
This decorative nightstand comes in different wood stains to fit your home in the way you want it to. The mid-century design is both trendy and functional. Store books and other miscellaneous room items on the shelves and in the pull-out drawer to clean up clutter!
Sizikato 15 Oz Clear Glass Bedside Night Water Carafe with Tumbler Glass ($17)
Never go thirsty again. This spiffy carafe doubles as a decor piece and a water holder to keep at your bedside for when the 3AM dehydration hits. It comes in different colors, so you can find the perfect one to go with your bedroom.
Cherry Disco Balls ($18)
Add a little party to your day by setting these super cute cherry disco balls on the sunny side of your home. When the rays come through, your walls will be dotted with radiant, red shimmers that give us all the heartwarming feels.
3 Pcs Glass Mushroom Vases ($33)
Your room's going to look mush cooler once these vases go up. In case you were looking for another sign to fully dive in to the cottagecore aesthetic, this is it. These mushies are the ultimate vessel to hold flowers or plant cuttings!
Sioloc Flower Pillow ($13)
Be honest: we all had a flower-shaped pillow like this one in our childhood rooms. Allow the plush petals accompany your grown-up sofa or bed, and embrace the throwback. We can't ever resist Y2K vibes, and this lively cushion is giving us all the nostalgia we need.
BULYZER Grid Wire Board for Photo Hanging ($21)
This wire grid wall hanging is the prime companion for your front or back door. Not only is it nice to look at, but it also features storage components you can hang your keys on or collect miscellaneous mail items in. Pin up your best pictures and can't-miss notes for the fam using the clips provided!
Gepege Ceramic Pots for Plants ($31)
Your houseplants will find a happy home in these ceramic planters. This set of 3 pots boasts different sizes to meet your green friends' needs, plus each has a hole for water drainage. Display them in a group, or scatter them throughout your home so your plants can grow to their full potential!
HAUS AND HUES Travel Posters ($18)
Boring wall art be gone! These vivid poster sets takes charge of any neutral room and adds an enticing burst of color. The designs exhibit different vacation destinations around the globe, so you can start planning your next getaway from the comfort of your home.
BIGIVACA Set of 10 Glass Bud Vases for Flowers ($31)
Snag this vase set for a simple one and done. Soon, you'll have an assortment of vessels to place all around the house, so your springtime supermarket flowers can flourish!
YEEZEMA Set of 2 Modern Wall Sconce Gold Mid-Century Wall Lamp ($124)
Minimalists, here's your new obsession. This set of sleek wall sconces pair beautifully with any interior. You're gonna want to hang these simple, elegant, spherical bulbs immediately.
SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Hanging Planter ($25)
Ready, set, shine! This hanging planter decorates your walls (and everything else) in little shimmers when the sun appears.
Sign up for our newsletter for all things home decor!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.