20 Shockingly Good Amazon Furniture Finds
Patience may be a virtue, but when it comes to the new place you're moving into, there are some essential pieces you can't exactly go too long without. Enter: Amazon furniture! With many of our favorite home furnishing brands on major back order (we're talking months), we've yet again turned to the online service and its speedy, reliable delivery to get us all our household essentials. From designer-inspired chairs to trendy accent pieces, these shockingly good Amazon furniture finds will have your new place feeling like home in no time.
Bartlett Sectional ($2226)
This gorgeous, vegan leather couch will look luxe in any home thanks to retro tufting and a modern shape.
Contemporary Upholstered Chair ($856)
Our love for (faux) shearling accent pieces lives on with this stunning arm chair that will create a focal point in any room.
Katia Chest ($347)
This modern wood finish will add a glamorous touch to your bedroom or entryway.
Molded Wood Chair ($190)
This petite, mid-century chair will turn any nook in your home into a stylish enclave, whether you fill a tight space with one chair or fill extra space with two chairs.
Fuzzy Chaise Lounge ($280)
Set this glamorous chaise in your living room or in front of your bed for a pretty and practical addition.
Barrel Back Cream Sofa ($1,000)
A boucle couch will make for a dreamy centerpiece in your living room, and this price is even dreamier.
Mid Century Modern Rattan Coffee Table ($160)
Boasting beautiful design and convenient storage, this coffee table will fit perfectly in even the smallest mid-century spaces.
Memory Foam Modular Chair ($554)
Modular-style sofas have been hard to get your hands on, but this Amazon find is a game changer.
Rattan Buffet Cabinet ($130)
With a versatile size and eye-catching design, this cabinet offers both extra storage and display surface for any room of your home.
Moon Upholstered Bed With Storage ($465)
We're not sure what has us more starry-eyed — the pretty moon headboard, or the handy storage.
Iridescent Acrylic Side Table ($149)
Brighten up your home with this side table's mesmerizing aesthetic.
Acrylic Sawhorse Writing Desk ($380)
No ordinary desk, this traditional sawhorse style is instead outfitted with modern acrylic material for an inspiring place to work or study.
Vertical Channel Tufted Velvet Couch ($1029)
Talk about glam. The vertical tufting and velvet finish of this couch creates a seriously luxurious space to lounge.
Vintage Triangle Glass Coffee Table ($496)
Like a true piece of art, this coffee table will be admired by everyone that gathers around it.
Contemporary Round Faux Marble Dining Table ($1,018)
The kitchen may now have some competition from the dining room on which space will be the heart of your home.
Linon Black and Chrome Dining Hanks Chair ($98)
These timeless chairs always look sleek and stylish in a dining room or office.
Convertible Modular Sectional Sofa ($1,800)
We're just going to leave this beauty here…
High Gloss Marble Print Coffee Table ($140)
Get the look of expensive elegant marble coffee tables at a friendlier price with a more functional design.
Mid Century Lounge Chair And Ottoman ($630)
No one will ever guess you scored this covetable, retro-style chair on Amazon.
Fehr Modern Bookmatch Buffet ($224)
Chevron wood inlays turn up the drama on this beautiful buffet piece.
