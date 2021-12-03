11 Unique Holiday Decor Ideas for Christmas Lights
'Tis the season to deck your halls with all manner of twinkling string lights. You can't go wrong with a few strands wrapped around your tree and windows, but if you're looking to switch things up this year, these unique holiday decor ideas will help you get lit in the most festive way possible.
String lights are as versatile as they are festive, and there are endless ways to use them in every room of your house. Whether you’re looking to brighten up your space with a cheery marquee light, jazz up your mantel with terrariums full of fairy lights, or spruce up your bar cart with a handful of glittering garlands, these 17 string light ideas will help you set the scene in no time.
DIY Bar Light SignShow your guests where the party’s really at with this sparkly sign. This DIY is v. impressive and affordable. All you need are a few inexpensive materials, like wood and a strand of string lights. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Vintage Car Christmas MarqueeYour mantel doesn’t need anything else! Just a Porsche, a tree, and enough space to shine. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Copper Lighted WreathsTwinkle, twinkle, little wreaths. Pick up a few copper pieces at the hardware store and wrap them up with string lights for a fancy-yet-minimal piece of wall decor. You’ll have to get creative about where you hide the battery packs, but you can’t go wrong with a mini bucket or a forest of bottle brush trees. (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY Snow LightsIf you’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year, it’s time to pull out the scissors and get to work. Get the kiddos to help you cut out paper snowflakes for this easy DIY string light makeover. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Christmas Light Marquee SignThe best way to make your holiday cheer known is to spell it out in bright lights and big glitter. (via A Beautiful Mess)
LED Metal Leaf Garland
This delicate garland shines on its own but looks just as good wrapped around your tree. You could even combine a few of them to create an enchanted forest canopy. (via West Elm, $31, was $45)
DIY String Lights GarlandCraft a lovely leaf light garland that you’ll find yourself reusing over and over again. It makes a lovely mantel decoration, but you could also use it for parties and events. It’s not Christmas-specific, so there’s no judgment when you leave this decor up way past New Year’s. (via The Merrythought)
DIY Holiday Vignettes
Wrap LED twinkle lights in a glass lantern or cloche to create a unique centerpiece for your table or mantel. Accessorize away with mini bottle brush trees, tiny village houses, or that mini airstream advent calendar you just made. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Constellation Wall ArtStar light, star bright, this is the star you need on your wall tonight. Take the string lights to your gallery wall by turning them into your personal zodiac constellation. The best part? You don’t have to take it down when the holidays are over. (via Brit + Co)
Minty Fresh Tree WreathMake a delicate statement with your wreath by only lighting the trees at the center of it. You’re drawing the eye in toward all that fabulousness, without overwhelming all the decor around it. (via PMQ for two)
DIY Light Box MarqueeA glittery light box with a festive greeting can virtually replace a lamp. And it’s so much more fun. If you love the idea of a marquee sign, but you don’t have the time or materials, this is a quick alternative that looks just as awesome sitting on your mantel. (via A Beautiful Mess)
