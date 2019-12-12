11 Holiday Decor DIYs to Get Your Jingle On
The busiest time of year can also be the most fun for showing your creativity around the home. We rounded up our favorite holiday decor DIYs to add some festive cheer to your door, walls, mantel and table. Grab some girlfriends for a holiday craft night or get the kids (or a kid!) involved in the making. Either way, you'll have something handmade to display for years to come. They make great gifts too!
Pom Pom Wreath
Once you know how to make a simple pom pom there's so much you can do to create colorful garlands, wreaths, and mobiles around your home this holiday and year round.
Holiday Card Display
What do you with all those holiday cards landing in your mailbox over the next few weeks? Here's a fun display that's easy to make. Choose a color scheme that fits your decor and get creative!
Edible Centerpiece
We love decor that we can also nibble on once the meal has been devoured. This holiday display is part centerpiece, part dessert and part conversation piece!
Mudcloth-Inspired Stocking
Give plain canvas stockings a boho vibe with this DIY mudcloth drawing technique. Try it on other fabric items too like wine bags and tablecloths.
Holiday Terrariums
These holiday terrariums are a sweet way to dress up your office desk. They make great teacher gifts too!
Snow Globe Cake
Delight kids and adults with a snow globe cake made with a classic fish bowl. It doubles as dessert and decor!
Christmas Light Bar Sign
Give your bar cart the holiday treatment with a sign lit up with Christmas lights.
Hershey Christmas Trees
Naomi from Bakers Royale shows us how to turn Hershey holiday candy into fun place cards and decorative (and edible) trees.
Punny Tree Ornaments
Sleigh Christmas with these cheeky ornaments that also make great gifts!
DIY Advent Calendar
Get your glue gun and washi tape ready for the ultimate advent calendar. Take our inspiration or add your own personal spin of festive ornaments and trinkets.
DIY Christmas Tree
No room for a 3-dimensional tree? Take this clever wall art idea to place gifts "under" the tree. So fun!