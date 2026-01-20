Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Stop checking email!

Why 'Logging Off' Isn't Enough: 8 Better Ways to Actually Disconnect After Work

Woman in denim, holding phone and coffee, leans on table with art supplies and lamp.
Ivan S
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 20, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

These days, it feels like work sneaks into every corner of life. Emails on your phone, Slack pings at dinner, or just replaying tomorrow’s to-dos in your head when you’re supposed to be relaxing. Logging off isn’t always simple, but it’s necessary if you want to protect your energy and avoid burnout. The good news? It doesn’t have to mean anything drastic—just a few small shifts that help you draw a clear line between “work” and “life.”

Here are 8 ideas to help you actually unplug once the day is done.

Make a “day’s over” habit

Woman with curly hair studying at a table, wearing a gray sweater.

Yaroslav Shuraev

Find a little ritual that tells your brain work is done. It might be writing down what you need to tackle tomorrow, shutting your laptop with a sense of finality, or even saying “that’s it” out loud. The point is to give yourself closure instead of drifting back into tasks later.

Cut the buzz

Person lying on bed, holding a phone with painted nails.

cottonbro studio

Late-night dings and pings have a way of pulling you right back into work mode. Try muting notifications or using Do Not Disturb once you’re off the clock. Without the constant reminders, it’s much easier to stay in personal time.

Stick to your cutoff

Woman in office attire using a smartphone in a modern meeting room.

Los Muertos Crew

Decide when your workday ends and actually honor it. Let coworkers know your hours, but also hold yourself to them. Protecting your downtime is just as important as showing up for meetings during the day. And your time is just as valuable as your paycheck.

Switch gears with a ritual

Do something small that helps you leave “work brain” behind. Change into something comfortable, step outside for a walk, or play music you love on the way home. That tiny shift makes it easier to move into the rest of your evening.

Move your body

Exercise doesn’t have to be a full workout—it could be stretching, yoga, or dancing in your kitchen. Movement helps release stress and brings you back into the present moment. Scheduling a class after work can also create built-in accountability, giving you a reason to actually log off and step away.

Do something just for you

Woman in apron cooking, recording with phone, kitchen counter with ingredients.

Ron Lach

A hobby or creative outlet makes logging off more enjoyable. Cook, read, draw, play music—anything that gets you into flow and away from the urge to “check one more email.”

Be with your people

A joyful group of friends laughing together on a picnic blanket in a grassy field.

Ashford Marx

Spending time with friends or family is an instant reset. Even a quick FaceTime or a casual dinner can remind you that life exists outside of deadlines.

Plan real breaks

Woman with eyes closed, smiling, leaning out car window.

Maryia Plashchynskaya

Don’t wait until you’re totally drained. Schedule small breaks during the week and bigger ones when you can. Having downtime planned makes it easier to permit yourself to rest.

At the end of the day, disconnecting isn’t about being perfect—it’s about balance. Some nights you’ll unplug completely, other nights work might sneak in—and that’s fine. The more you practice these little habits, the easier it gets to log off and enjoy your time without work tagging along.

Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more unplugging inspiration!

burnoutcareercareer advicecareer tipseditecomself careself-carework

The Latest

hilary duff small rooms big nerves tour
Celebrity News

Hilary Duff Just Performed "What Dreams Are Made Of" for the First Time Ever—and the Video Is Pure Magic

loungefly bridgerton exclusive
Fashion

Dearest Reader: Get an Exclusive First Look at the Enchanting New Bridgerton x Loungefly Collection

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit