Why 'Logging Off' Isn't Enough: 8 Better Ways to Actually Disconnect After Work

These days, it feels like work sneaks into every corner of life. Emails on your phone, Slack pings at dinner, or just replaying tomorrow’s to-dos in your head when you’re supposed to be relaxing. Logging off isn’t always simple, but it’s necessary if you want to protect your energy and avoid burnout. The good news? It doesn’t have to mean anything drastic—just a few small shifts that help you draw a clear line between “work” and “life.”

Here are 8 ideas to help you actually unplug once the day is done.

Make a “day’s over” habit Yaroslav Shuraev Find a little ritual that tells your brain work is done. It might be writing down what you need to tackle tomorrow, shutting your laptop with a sense of finality, or even saying “that’s it” out loud. The point is to give yourself closure instead of drifting back into tasks later.

Cut the buzz cottonbro studio Late-night dings and pings have a way of pulling you right back into work mode. Try muting notifications or using Do Not Disturb once you’re off the clock. Without the constant reminders, it’s much easier to stay in personal time.

Stick to your cutoff Los Muertos Crew Decide when your workday ends and actually honor it. Let coworkers know your hours, but also hold yourself to them. Protecting your downtime is just as important as showing up for meetings during the day. And your time is just as valuable as your paycheck.

Switch gears with a ritual Do something small that helps you leave “work brain” behind. Change into something comfortable, step outside for a walk, or play music you love on the way home. That tiny shift makes it easier to move into the rest of your evening.

Move your body Exercise doesn’t have to be a full workout—it could be stretching, yoga, or dancing in your kitchen. Movement helps release stress and brings you back into the present moment. Scheduling a class after work can also create built-in accountability, giving you a reason to actually log off and step away.

Do something just for you Ron Lach A hobby or creative outlet makes logging off more enjoyable. Cook, read, draw, play music—anything that gets you into flow and away from the urge to “check one more email.”

Be with your people Ashford Marx Spending time with friends or family is an instant reset. Even a quick FaceTime or a casual dinner can remind you that life exists outside of deadlines.

Plan real breaks Maryia Plashchynskaya Don’t wait until you’re totally drained. Schedule small breaks during the week and bigger ones when you can. Having downtime planned makes it easier to permit yourself to rest. At the end of the day, disconnecting isn’t about being perfect—it’s about balance. Some nights you’ll unplug completely, other nights work might sneak in—and that’s fine. The more you practice these little habits, the easier it gets to log off and enjoy your time without work tagging along.

