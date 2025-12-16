Scroll on to shop the 23 best Gilmore Girls gifts for fans of the show.

If there's one thing about Gilmore Girls fans you can count on, it's their passion. They love the quirky one-liners, memorable plot moments, and are usually either Team Jess or Team Logan (sorry Dean...). You can give any Gilmore Girls lover in your life the chance to transport themselves to Stars Hollow this holiday season without having to make the trek toor the Warner Bros. stage in Hollywood. These Gilmore Girls gift ideas are fun, thoughtful, and very cozy, which are all hallmarks of the series itself! From a coffee mug that Luke Danes would approve of to the perfect Gilmore Girls gifts for Taylor Swift fans, this Gilmore Girlsguide will make you say, "Oy with the poodles already!"

Amazon The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir Get all the behind-the-scenes info you could ever dream of when you pick up Kelly Bishop's new memoir!

Hot Topic Loungefly Gilmore Girls Icons Mini Backpack I was absolutely gagged the first time I saw this backpack. Tiny pizza slices, both the Luke's Diner and Chilton logos, and the gazebo? I need this, like, right now.

Amazon Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember Lauren Graham's collection of essays will give you a glimpse behind the curtain as she offers thoughtful stories about life, aging, and the industry.

Sunday Best Sunday Best Peggy Sweater Consider this white cable knit sweater the Rory Gilmore sweater for the season. I cannot stop wearing mine. It's super soft and the perfect medium weight (meaning you won't be cold but you also won't feel weighed down). It's also not itchy at all. I love wearing it with jeans, or tucked into trousers or a skirt.

Amazon Cotton Baseball Hat For a more subtle nod to the fashion on the show, a blue baseball cap gives major Luke Danes vibes without having to walk around wearing Gilmore Girls merchandise. Wear it with a crewneck and oversized coat now (hello '90s "it" girl!) and a tee shirt come spring.

Book of the Month Book of the Month Channel your inner Rory with the Book of the Month subscription service. The cool part about someone else picking out the books is that you'll find titles — and authors — you didn't even know to look for.

Anthropologie BaubleBar Espresso Yourself Drop Earrings It wouldn't be an episode of Gilmore Girls without a cup of coffee, or a martini at one of Richard and Emily's Friday night dinners. Combine the two iconic beverages with these statement earrings! They're bold, they're quirky, and they'll be the talk of all your holiday parties.

Etsy Stars Hollow "Autumn Festival" Travel Poster Nothing screams Stars Hollow like a festival, and this autumnal poster celebrates the best parts of small town life. Whether you choose to display it in a gallery wall or on a bookshelf, you'll feel like you're coming home every time you look at it.

Etsy Luke's Diner Mug With a Luke's Diner mug, you can pretend you really are in Stars Hollow. Bonus points if you're also having a big stack of pancakes!

Etsy Gilmore Iced Coffee Glass Cup If you're more of an iced coffee fan, even in the winter (I wonder what Luke would have to say about that?), grab a glass with a super cute design. Not only do I love that Rory and Lorelai are featured in the design, but the color palette is beautiful, too!

Handker Bandanas Colorful Bandana For another low-key nod to the ultimate BFF's, grab a bandana in your favorite color (like this one that uses untreated, non-GMO cotton!). In true Y2K fashion, Sookie and Lorelai wear bandanas throughout the show, so this is a super fun way to incorporate their style into your own closet this winter.

Etsy Dragonfly Necklace A delicate dragonfly necklace is a beautiful layering piece that will add summer cheer to the dreariest of winter days and remind you of Dragonfly Inn at the same time. The fact that dragonflies represent new beginnings is just the cherry on top.

Etsy Gilmore Girl Eras Shirt Have you been binging Gilmore Girls during the day and watching Eras Tour TikToks at night? This t-shirt has your name written all over it.

Etsy Stars Hollow Christmas Festival Sweatshirt There's nothing like layering a turtleneck, a crewneck, and a bunch of jewelry for a trip to your corner coffee shop, so swap your go-to crewneck for this festive Stars Hollow one! The gazebo is instantly recognizable for Gilmore Girls fans and just looking at the design makes me want to say, "I smell snow."

Walmart Gilmore Girls: Complete Series Collection One of my favorite Christmas presents in recent years was the full Gilmore Girls DVD set. This 42-disc DVD set has every single episode and even more hours of unaired clips, behind the scenes features, and episode commentaries. I'm geeking out just thinking about it.

Amazon Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook Gilmore Girls recipes are always delicious, and always pretty easy (after all, Lorelai and Rory basically only eat takeout and Luke's!). The official cookbook will let you put your own spin on the food you seen onscreen, and then you can have a truly meta experience by eating your meal while you watch the Gilmores eat theirs.

Amazon Gilmore Girls: Trivia Deck And Episode Guide Tried-and-true Gilmore Girls fans will love diving into this trivia book. Because this game (which features 200 questions) has an 88-page episode guide and goes through every. Single. Episode. Worth it!

Amazon Gilmore Girls: At Home in Stars Hollow TBH, I think kids books are great for book lovers of any age. The art and simple storytelling really get my creative juices flowing. At Home In Stars Hollow will make you (or a family member or friend) love Gilmore Girls in a whole new way!

Cande Craft Company Stars Hollow Scented Candle This all-natural soy candle has every scent a Gilmore Girls fan will love: coffee, sweet cream, and vanilla. It's cozy and balances sweet and bitter in a really intoxicating way.

Amazon Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Plush Okay, I'll be honest. I want these plushes for myself! The design is a hilarious nod to the season one episode "The Lorelais' First Day At Chilton" and even features a tiny coffee mug and tiny book!

Rock Em Socks Gilmore Girls Socks Now that we're in knee-high boot season, I like to wear super fun, colorful, and chaotic socks. Grab a pack of Gilmore Girls socks to take some Stars Hollow magic with you no matter where you go.

Etsy Gilmore Girls Themed Blind Date With A Book For this bookish blind date, you'll receive a Rory-themed read. You really can't go wrong.

Amazon Stars Hollow Books Tote Bag Carrying your favorite books in a tote bag with the Stars Hollow Books logo feels like it's meant to be.

Which gifts from this Gilmore Girls gift guide will you be buying for your friends (or yourself)? Subscribe to our newsletter for more Gilmore Girls coverage and gift ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.