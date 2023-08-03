ICYMI: Your Favorite “Love Island UK” Islanders May Return To The Villa
We don’t want to put all our eggs in one basket…but rumor has it Season 11 of Love Island UK isn’t bringing any new Islanders into the villa. In fact, your favorite former Islanders from around the world (US and Australia) may be joining the villa this winter for an “all-stars” season. Please excuse us while we squeal from pure excitement.
"The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time…viewers just aren't interested in watching the show twice a year. It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love,” a source told MailOnline.The popular reality show has seen declining ratings in recent years as they compete with fellow reality dating shows likeLove Is Blind and 90 Day Fiancé, so they’re betting on Love Island alums to reinvigorate public interest.
While the show produced many popular singles, several couples are still going strong post-villa life. From the UK alone, the show has introduced long term couples Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury, Dom Lever and Jess Shears, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, and finally Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, all of whom are either married and/or have a baby!
Other current couples include Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan, Jessie Wynter and Will Young, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott, Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed, and Callum Jones and Molly Smith. Cue the happy tears.
While no details of the cast are confirmed, we’re praying that some of our faves re-enter villa life for another shot at love. (We’re looking at you, Maura Higgins.)
