"Love Island" Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are (Finally) Engaged
The wait is finally over — Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have taken their Love Island villa romance to fiancée status! The couple met in 2019, during Season 5 of Love Island UK and have been together ever since. Viewers have pined for the couple to upgrade their relationship to “engaged,” especially once they welcomed their first daughter, Bambi, earlier this year.Molly-Mae first broke the news with a sweet black-and-white video capturing the moment we’ve been waiting for since the pair met in the villa’s hot tub. Tommy proposed alongside their now six-month-old daughter on a stunning cliff overlooking the ocean. Surrounded by flowers, Tommy popped the question to Molly-Mae, who (amid tears of joy) said “yes.”
Fellow LoveIsland alums were quick to congratulate the professional boxer and former PrettyLittleThing creative director, showering the comments with their support.
Love Island social ambassador and fan favorite Maura Higgins wrote, “BALLING AGAIN!!!!!!!!! ILYSM 🤍🤍🤍 CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO 🥹,” while the show's host Maya Jama commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT! 😍😍😍❤️ congratulations you cuteys.” Amber Gills, who won Molly-Mae and Tommy’s season with Greg O'Shea, also sent the newly engaged couple her love, writing, “Congrats you two babes 🥹🥹 always the cutest videos.”In a separate post, Tommy captioned a picture of the proposal with “forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine,” and let us just say we’re swooning.
As we expected, Molly-Mae’s ring is a diamond-encrusted masterpiece with a massive center stone. With a rumored price tag of £1 million, the ring is fitting for the former Islander (who also happens to be the first Islander to break five million Instagram followers), especially since Tommy just won an estimated £3.7 million in a boxing match against Youtuber Jake Paul.
That’s not all the major news from the couple, though. The family of three will join the rest of the Fury clan in a new Netflix show, At Home With the Furys. The series will follow Tommy and his older brother, world-renowned professional boxer Tyson Fury, as Tyson enters his second retirement. Tyson is a father to six children – three girls and three boys – all of whom he shares with his wife, Paris.
The show appears to give fans more of an insight into the Furys' lives behind closed doors, including what Molly-Mae and Tommy are up to following their last TV debut on Love Island four years ago.
Fans are already calling the show “the British Kardashians,” so needless to say everyone is looking forward to the series’ August 16 premiere.
We can’t wait to see what Molly-Mae and Tommy’s wedding will look like, especially considering rumors of a massive, Cinderella-esque dream wedding locationin a British castle. Keep this page bookmarked as we continue to update it with all the latest Fury news!
Stay updated on all the latest celeb news with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.