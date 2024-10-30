SOS Gabriel (& Lucas Bravo) Might Not Be In 'Emily In Paris' Season 5
Emily in Paris season 4 was the buzziest season yet, and for good reason. Emily's in Rome, Camille was never pregnant, and Gabriel's hair went from très hot to tragique. In addition to the viral response to Gabriel's new hair, season 4 left me pretty sad because after four years of waiting for Emily and Gabriel to get together, they almost immediately break up — and actor Lucas Bravo is just as confused as we are.
“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Lucas Bravo told IndieWire while promoting Mélanie Laurent’s Freedom. “As they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”
Honestly it makes me really sad that a character we all love so much is becoming unrecognizable. But at the same time, it makes me feel a little bit better, because we're not the only ones who feel like Gabriel has changed. And while Lucas has done what he can to bring those early-series aspects of Gabriel back, he says "there is only so much I can do in the limits of a script.”
“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set," he continues. “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5…because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”
Say what now?! If Lucas Bravo leaves Emily in Paris, I truly don't know what I'd do. Gabriel is my favorite character on the show! (Or at least, early Gabriel was.) Seeing him move from 30, flirty, and thriving to someone who's consistently in the middle of an existential crisis doesn't make sense within the world of the show. And even though Lucas thinks the show has a "lack of risk," he still loves everyone involved.
“I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it," he says. "With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”
Just like the show's iconic costumes are all about expression and fun, here's hoping Emily in Paris is able to bring some life back into our favorite chef. Because if not, it sounds like we could be nearing the end of the show's most popular would-they-won't-they relationship. Fix this Netflix, I beg you!
What do you think of Lucas Bravo's dilemma? Do you miss season 1 Gabriel? Let us know in the comments and check out the latest Emily in Paris season 5 news.
